Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

APPUGLIESE, JOSEPH FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/10/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BENTLEY, ADRIAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/01/1989

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BUSH, KEYATA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/08/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

HARASSMENT

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 04/17/1949

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING COLSTON, DEBORA

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/13/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $10,000 COSPER, RONALD LAVON

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 02/12/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM /MALICIOUS MISCH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSUALT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W DEFRANCO, DONNA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/30/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DUNN, MONICA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/10/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLISON, STEPHANIE SHANTAE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/19/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT EPPS, LEONTA DEMON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/10/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FORTNER, JAMES TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 02/26/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020

Charge(s):

ATTEMPT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GARNER, DWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 09/26/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE GREER, BRANT TERELL KENDALE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/19/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HARVEY, WANDA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/22/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE HINKLEY, MELISSA CHERIE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/16/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FORTFEITURE CA HUDSON, KHALIK DUVON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JONES, PHIL

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 04/02/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LANE, CHRISTOPHER GLENN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/20/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020

Charge(s):

KIDNAPPING

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MAYBERRY, CHRISTOPHER ALAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/24/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY

STALKING MCAFEE, JOSEPH TAD

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/05/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)