Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Here are the mug shots:

APPUGLIESE, JOSEPH FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/10/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BENTLEY, ADRIAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BUSH, KEYATA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • HARASSMENT
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
BUTTS, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 04/17/1949
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
COLSTON, DEBORA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/13/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $10,000
COSPER, RONALD LAVON
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM /MALICIOUS MISCH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSUALT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W
DEFRANCO, DONNA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/30/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DUNN, MONICA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELLISON, STEPHANIE SHANTAE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/19/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EPPS, LEONTA DEMON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORTNER, JAMES TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/26/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GARNER, DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 09/26/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
GREER, BRANT TERELL KENDALE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARVEY, WANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
HINKLEY, MELISSA CHERIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/16/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FORTFEITURE CA
HUDSON, KHALIK DUVON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JONES, PHIL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/02/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LANE, CHRISTOPHER GLENN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • KIDNAPPING
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MAYBERRY, CHRISTOPHER ALAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
  • STALKING
MCAFEE, JOSEPH TAD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
NORWOOD, ESBY CARL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POINTER, DORIS A
Age at Arrest: 79
Date of Birth: 10/12/1940
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/01/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
SHROPSHIRE, HARRISON LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/14/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
STALLION, TYERI L
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VAUGHN, ROBERT DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WALL, TIMOTHY L
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/03/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
WILSON, RICHARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 11/29/1955
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


