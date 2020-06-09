Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
APPUGLIESE, JOSEPH FRANKLIN
3612 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BENTLEY, ADRIAN LEBRON
4261 QUINNADAM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BUSH, KEYATA MICHELLE
5102 HIGHWAY 58 APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
HARASSMENT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
BUTTS, JIMMY LEE
254 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041744
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
COLSTON, DEBORA
361 OTTER FALLS RD.
SEWANEE, 37375
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $10,000
---
COSPER, RONALD LAVON
866 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM /MALICIOUS MISCH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSUALT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W
---
DEFRANCO, DONNA LYNN
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
---
DUNN, MONICA MARIA
2002 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ELLISON, STEPHANIE SHANTAE
1115 SHERDIAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
EPPS, LEONTA DEMON
3703 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE
2810 SAINT JOHNS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
---
FORTNER, JAMES TIMOTHY
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ATTEMPT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GARNER, DWIGHT
1610 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063133
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
---
GREER, BRANT TERELL KENDALE
400 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HARVEY, WANDA MICHELLE
822 MCCALLIE AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
HINKLEY, MELISSA CHERIE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FORTFEITURE CA
---
HODSON, BLAKE A
8646 TRADEWIND CIRCLE APT 303 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUDSON, KHALIK DUVON
4506 ELDRIDGE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JONES, PHIL
4072 ARBOR PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LANE, CHRISTOPHER GLENN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
KIDNAPPING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MAYBERRY, CHRISTOPHER ALAN
3952 CECIL FARM ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, 38474
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SEXUAL BATTERY
STALKING
---
MCAFEE, JOSEPH TAD
629 BARKER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
NORWOOD, ESBY CARL
5601 BEL AIRE DR APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
POINTER, DORIS A
3424 VINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 79 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
---
SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL
2141 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
SHROPSHIRE, HARRISON LEE
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 78 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
STALLION, TYERI L
2323 GOLDVALLEY DR MURFREESBORO, 37313
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
VAUGHN, ROBERT DANIEL
RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
VINES, DELTERIA RAMONA
1301 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WALL, TIMOTHY L
8783 DAYTON PIKE LOT 45 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
WILSON, RICHARD LEE
1146 COFFELT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
