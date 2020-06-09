 Wednesday, June 10, 2020 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Eric Tyra, 37, Arrested After Leading Officers In Pursuit, Then Hitting HCSO Deputy's Patrol Car

Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Eric Tyra
Eric Tyra

Eric Hayes Tyra, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning after leading authorities in a pursuit, then hitting a sheriff deputy's car.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the pursuit which started in the 500 block of Signal Mountain Boulevard and ended in Marion County in the 12400 block of Highway 41. The pursuit was initiated after Tyra's vehicle was observed with a light law violation and his actions immediately became reckless, the Sheriff's Office said.

The preliminary investigation determined that in Marion County the suspect vehicle violently struck Deputy Jordan Long-Ross’ open driver’s door as Deputy Long-Ross was exiting his patrol car.

Deputy Long-Ross then shot at the suspec. Tyra was not struck by the gunfire. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted in effecting the stop.

Tyra was arrested and transported back to the Hamilton County Jail where he has been booked for felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, and violation of light law.

Additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation.

This investigation is being conducted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.



June 10, 2020

East Ridge Postpones Community Meeting On Police, Citing Coronavirus Concerns

East Ridge officials have decided to postpone a planned community on police issues, citing concerns with the spread of coronavirus. Officials said, "Due to the state of Tennessee Governor’s Executive Order #38 which pertains to COVID-19 guidelines, in particular item 6d, the East Ridge Community and Senior Center cannot yet open for meetings and activities. "After review ... (click for more)

66 Patients, Staff At Rossville Nursing Home Test Positive For Coronavirus

Sixty-six patients and staff have now tested positive for coronavirus at the NHC Rossville facility. The nursing home on McFarland Road also said five patients have been hospitalized. It was reported earlier that one patient had died. The facility said 43 patients have tested positive. There are 37 active coronavirus patients at the facility currently. It said 23 employees ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga Needs Adequate, Efficient And Affordable Public Transportation

I've been listening to the City Council meeting, where I heard many speakers address the need for better public transportation in Chattanooga. Until fairly recently, I had few dealings with public transportation. When a friend found himself without a vehicle for an extended period of time, I became educated about just how difficult it can be to make use of CARTA to accomplish even ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What! On The Same Day?

I’ll be the first to admit there are more things happening in the crazy world than I can get my arms around. My latest anomaly comes from the heart of America’s tinderbox – Minneapolis – where the City Council just voted by majority to “dismantle” the police department while, just down the hall, Mayor Jacob Frey was putting the finishing touches on a $55 million emergency “disaster” ... (click for more)

Sports

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


