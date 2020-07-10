Christ United Methodist Church Suspends Services Until Further Notice

 Friday, July 10, 2020 83.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Friday, July 10, 2020
Christ United Methodist Church in East Brainerd has announced no in-person worship services until further notice.

One of the largest congregations in the Holston Conference, Christ Church had celebrated the return of its Sunday services on June 21. Worshippers these last few Sundays followed very detailed procedures for seating and distancing.

But on Friday the conference Bishop announced the re-closing of all United Methodist Churches here "due to the continuing increase of coronavirus cases in Hamilton County" which have been and are monitored by the Holston Conference COVID-19 Task Force.

Christ Church officials announced they will offer a livestream service at 9:30 on Sunday mornings which can be accessed via the church website or its Facebook page.

Rhonda Thurman Edges Stephen Vickers In District 1 School Board Contributions

Rhonda Thurman, District 1’s incumbent school board member, has the edge in campaign contributions over her challenger Stephen Vickers. Ms. Thurman has received $9,750 in campaign contributions, while Mr. Vickers has gained $7,894. Ms. Thurman received $5,000 from the Good Government PAC, which was co-founded by Tom Decosimo, who is currently running for District 2’s school ... (click for more)

Tom Decosimo Raises $32,425 For School Board Race; Marco Perez Is At $24,478

First-time candidate Tom Decosimo has the fundraising lead over fellow newcomer Marco Perez in the race for District 2’s school board seat. Mr. Decosimo has received $32,425 in campaign contributions, while Mr. Perez has gotten $24,478 from April to June. The post is currently held by Kathy Lennon, who is not seeking re-election. Mr. Decosimo received $2,000 from the ... (click for more)

Mandates Are A Bluff - And Response (13)

Via something called an "Executive Order," the facemask mandate will go into effect in Hamilton County on Friday until Sept. 8. This is an illegal executive order and carries no legal weight. Those issuing it know this, which is why Jim Coppinger was too cowardly to issue it himself, but passed off the dirty deed to Dr. Paul Hendricks, who is not even a duly elected representative ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Made In His Image

Max Lucado, Pastor Emeritus of Oak Hills Church in San Antonio, Texas, has been my favorite Christian author for many, many years. Fifteen years ago, he was named as The Best Pastor in the United States and his incredible gift is best found in the comforting words that he has used in almost 100 books. The experts tell us that today there are more than 135 million copies of Lucado’s ... (click for more)

Tee Times Announced For 2020 CWGA City Women's Amateur Golf Championship

The 2020 City Women's Amateur Golf Championship will be held on Tuesday at Black Creek Country Club. Listed below are the first round tee times. Hole 1 Name H.I. C.H. TEE 8:00 AM Ryon, Carlene 7.4 6 White-CWGA ... (click for more)

Top Announcer John Freeman To Make The Call When CFC Once Again Takes The Field On Saturday

For John Freeman, working CFC’s Saturday match against the Georgia Revolution is something of a thank you letter to the Chattanooga Football Club. As a TV broadcaster for Nashville SC, he believes his job would not have existed without CFC's success. “What excites me most about being part of a CFC broadcast and why I was so excited to say yes, was that Chattanooga was one ... (click for more)


