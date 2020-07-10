Christ United Methodist Church Suspends Services Until Further Notice

Christ United Methodist Church in East Brainerd has announced no in-person worship services until further notice.





One of the largest congregations in the Holston Conference, Christ Church had celebrated the return of its Sunday services on June 21. Worshippers these last few Sundays followed very detailed procedures for seating and distancing.





But on Friday the conference Bishop announced the re-closing of all United Methodist Churches here "due to the continuing increase of coronavirus cases in Hamilton County" which have been and are monitored by the Holston Conference COVID-19 Task Force.





Christ Church officials announced they will offer a livestream service at 9:30 on Sunday mornings which can be accessed via the church website or its Facebook page.