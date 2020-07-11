 Saturday, July 11, 2020 90.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


County School Board Members Say Unexpected Higher Price To Put CSLA At Northgate Mall Puts Damper On Project

Saturday, July 11, 2020

County School Board members said an unexpected price jump from developers for the Sears portion of Northgate Mall as a school site put a damper on the "out of the box" idea.

At a facilities committee meeting on Saturday, board members were told developers Bassam Issa and John Woods said they had paid $3.5 million for the Sears section, but that other expenses had moved the overall asking price to $6.4 million.

Justin Robertson, county schools chief operating officer, said the developers said add-on costs included having to buy a 20 percent interest from CBL & Associates that brought their costs to $4,375,000. They said there were also $300,000 in closing and interest expenses and $650,000 to secure all the parking rights for the section near the old Sears.

Their total became $5,325,000, and they built in a profit of around $1.1 million to get to the $6.4 million, it was stated.

The amount does not include the Penneys section of the mall.

Board member Karitsa Mosley Jones said, "I was excited at first - CSLA being a non-traditional school - until the new price point came up."

Joe Smith said, "It kind of shocked everybody." He said that earlier he had been excited about the prospect of bringing new energy to the troubled mall.

Rhonda Thurman stated, "We were kind of misled in the beginning. In reality, it cost a whole lot more. We were not told all of that."

Steve Highlander noted that is $24 million available for a new school project, but he said the $6.4 million would eat into a substantial portion of that. He said, "My concern is we don't need to proceed if we don't have the money."

He said Northgate Mall and Hamilton Place Mall appear to be emptying. "We may be getting a bargain in the near future."

Jenny Hill said, "I am still uncomfortable about the $1.1 million profit, but I weigh it as an overall savings to the county."

The plan would move CSLA from K-8 to a K-12 with capacity for 1,300 students. Ms. Thurman argued against adding another high school magnet school. Ms. Hill said she thought the board had decided that issue earlier.  

Mr. Robertson said pluses about the mall deal included "the walls are already in place. All the infrastructure is already up."

There was discussion about moving CSLA to the Lakeside School and the nearby Washington Alternative School building. Those two buildings are going out of use. Ms. Thursday said one of those buildings could house the CSLA elementary and the other the middle school. Ms. Jones said neighbors would not welcome another school at the site. 

Tucker McClendon, chairman of the facilities committee, asked the administration to come back with recommendations on three different options for CSLA. Northgate Mall, Lakeside/Washington) and a third of building at the current school site on East Brainerd Road.

He said, "CSLA is my number one priority. It's been on the table since 2014, and it keeps getting pushed back." He said he hopes the board will reach a decision on the future of CSLA at the August board meeting.

Supt. Bryan Johnson said with several elementaries overcrowded in East Brainerd that the current CSLA site may be needed for a new elementary.

In other discussion, Dr. Johnson said significant progress had been made in placing a construction academy at the old Mary Ann Garber School, "then the pandemic struck." That project is now on hold.

Ms. Thurman argued against a project combining several elementary schools in the Rivermont/Red Bank/Hixson area. She said Rivermont Elementary had already undergone a renovation, and she said Alpine Crest was a successful neighborhood school and the only school actually located within the city limits of Red Bank.

Dr. Johnson said an overall aim had been to consolidate some schools and gain new efficiencies. He said Hamilton County has some 30 more schools that Rutherford County, though both are about the same size.

Ms. Lennon said the topography in Hamilton County is much different than the Murfreesboro area.

 

 


July 11, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 10, 2020

Rhonda Thurman Edges Stephen Vickers In District 1 School Board Contributions

July 10, 2020

Christ United Methodist Church Suspends Services Until Further Notice


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BONDS, JACOB DANIEL 8817 WACONDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING UNDER ... (click for more)

Rhonda Thurman, District 1’s incumbent school board member, has the edge in campaign contributions over her challenger Stephen Vickers. Ms. Thurman has received $9,750 in campaign contributions, ... (click for more)

Christ United Methodist Church in East Brainerd has announced no in-person worship services until further notice. One of the largest congregations in the Holston Conference, Christ Church ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BONDS, JACOB DANIEL 8817 WACONDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ---- BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA 3281 CONNER ST Chattanooga, 374114132 Age at Arrest: 46 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ---- BUTCHEE, ... (click for more)

Rhonda Thurman Edges Stephen Vickers In District 1 School Board Contributions

Rhonda Thurman, District 1’s incumbent school board member, has the edge in campaign contributions over her challenger Stephen Vickers. Ms. Thurman has received $9,750 in campaign contributions, while Mr. Vickers has gained $7,894. Ms. Thurman received $5,000 from the Good Government PAC, which was co-founded by Tom Decosimo, who is currently running for District 2’s school ... (click for more)

Opinion

Are Theft, Vandalism And Arson Now Acceptable Behavior In Chattanooga?

There are a lot of things I don’t agree with in this world and I will openly speak out about it in a civilized tone and manner. I definitely don’t go around stealing, vandalizing and burnIng those items that frustrate or anger me as that would be counterproductive to a civilized society. Watching the news this morning I saw a couple of individuals committing theft, vandalism, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Some time ago The Saturday Funnies started a “CLICK HERE” section at the end of the weekly jokes and stories. With today’s magnificent media, they are easily available and now I find a good half of the “Funnies” that arrive in our emails are videos. This week I received one video that I believe should be shared with everyone in times such as this. Because I am so gleeful over ... (click for more)

Sports

Tee Times Announced For 2020 CWGA City Women's Amateur Golf Championship

The 2020 City Women's Amateur Golf Championship will be held on Tuesday at Black Creek Country Club. Listed below are the first round tee times. Hole 1 Name H.I. C.H. TEE 8:00 AM Ryon, Carlene 7.4 6 White-CWGA ... (click for more)

Top Announcer John Freeman To Make The Call When CFC Once Again Takes The Field On Saturday

For John Freeman, working CFC’s Saturday match against the Georgia Revolution is something of a thank you letter to the Chattanooga Football Club. As a TV broadcaster for Nashville SC, he believes his job would not have existed without CFC's success. “What excites me most about being part of a CFC broadcast and why I was so excited to say yes, was that Chattanooga was one ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors