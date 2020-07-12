4 Protesters Charged By Chattanooga Police With Blocking Street As Ambulance Was Coming Through

Chattanooga Police have obtained warrants for multiple protesters "who engaged in illegal and dangerous activity" on Friday at or near the intersection of Market and East Main Streets.

Police said the protesters obstructed the intersection and blocked an emergency vehicle attempting to get to an active call for a vehicle crash with injuries.

The Chattanooga Police Department has obtained warrants for Marie Mott, 32, Cameron Williams, 35, Grason Harvey, 22, and Lindsay Baker, 33, for blocking an emergency vehicle en route to an active call for service.

Each face charges of disorderly conduct and blocking a highway.

As more involved persons are identified additional warrants and charges will be issued as the investigation continues, police said.

“CPD has had numerous discussions with the protesters and officers have blocked streets in order for marches to take place as safely as possible since May 30,” said Chief David Roddy. “I am not blind to the issues being challenged, but I will not allow the protesters to endanger themselves, invoke fear in other community members, and impede emergency services to anyone in this city.”

The CPD asks Ms. Mott, Williams and the other two defendants to turn themselves in to the Hamilton County Jail.