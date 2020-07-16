 Thursday, July 16, 2020 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, July 16, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ
2422 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $2,500
---
ADAMS, ANDREW JAMES
5262 LOBLOLLY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
ARNOLD, BENJAMIN JOHN
9104 OLE FARM DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BALLANGER, JEREMY ANDREW
4611 WOODMOORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
BROWN, ANZAVIOUS D
1175 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374052653
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CAGLE, ERICA LEE
1412 DALLASLAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
CULBERSON, JAHEEM DEANDRE
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 317 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
DOSCHER, JOHN C
2120 HILLTOP CREST SODDY DAISY, 373798122
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
EADY, JAMES FREDRICK
6013 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37385
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GREEN, JEFFREY LYNN
11248 FRITTS RD SODDY DAISY, 373795711
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HEREFORD, DEREK ANTONIO
6030 TALLADEGA AVE Chattanooga, 37420
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HOLLOWAY, MARQUIS DEANDRE
5516 BELAIRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSS OF HANDGUN)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POS OF HANDGUN)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
HOSKINS, BRANDY NICOLE
610 CLEVELAND AVE APT 210 ATHENS, 34567
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)
---
HUGHLETT, ALEXANDER DEONTA
4914 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HULLENDER, KANE ANTHONY
6817 FLAGSTONE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF AN ORDER OF PROTECTION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JACKSON, SHARON RENEE
265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JOHNSON, AARON MATTHEW
544 R L BOLTON ROAD JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, JAQUESHA SHONTEON
2102 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 374065204
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JONES, CARLOS DEONDRE
3114 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
LAFAVE, PHILLIP K
1175 TEMPER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEAMON, TODD H
917 GIVENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
LEMAY, CHELSEA ANN
1210 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023712
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CAR JACKING
---
LIVINGSTON, BRITTANY
4467 SHAWHAN RD.

CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCDOWELL, MAURICE
3116 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMEST
---
MENDEZ, GEREMIAS VASQUEZ
1250 PRYOR LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MILLER, GRACE ALEXANDRA
301 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MILLER, MATTHEW NEIL
245 Newmans Ln Dayton, 373217350
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MILLSAPS, ROBERT EDWARD
9120 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
MOORE, ALVIN JEROME
3914 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112107
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
MULLINS, MELISSA DIANE
407 MEMORIAL AVE APT 4 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MYLES, RICKEY RICARDO
265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELON CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NEWBERRY, MISTY LYNN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULAT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT UNDER 1,000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
NORRIS, DEVONTA ARDARREL
315 S Lyerly St Chattanooga, 374043244
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
OLIVER, WAYMON
104 EAST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 79 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
---
PULLEY, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
2414 LYNDON AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROBERTS, SARAH
944 FRIENDSHIP RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL TRAFFIC-CONTROL DEVICES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
SHEPHERD, DEVONTA ANTHONY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374045621
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF COCAINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SHERMAN, CHRISTOPHER B
3218 JOSELIN LN APT B RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
SMITH, DEWAYNE DOMINQUE
4221 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
---
STEAKLEY, TIMOTHY EDWARD
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT #301 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
TALLEY, JEROME JR
5404 WINNIESPAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TURNER, DANIEL MARSHA
2419 LEANN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WALKER, NNEKA GOODWIN
NONE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

July 16, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 15, 2020

Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

July 15, 2020

Hamilton County Has One More Death From Coronavirus; Tennessee Cases Increase By 2,273


