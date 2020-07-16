Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ

2422 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OVER $2,500

---

ADAMS, ANDREW JAMES

5262 LOBLOLLY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

ARNOLD, BENJAMIN JOHN

9104 OLE FARM DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BALLANGER, JEREMY ANDREW

4611 WOODMOORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

BROWN, ANZAVIOUS D

1175 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374052653

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CAGLE, ERICA LEE

1412 DALLASLAKE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

---

CULBERSON, JAHEEM DEANDRE

1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 317 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

---

DOSCHER, JOHN C

2120 HILLTOP CREST SODDY DAISY, 373798122

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

EADY, JAMES FREDRICK

6013 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37385

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GREEN, JEFFREY LYNN

11248 FRITTS RD SODDY DAISY, 373795711

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HEREFORD, DEREK ANTONIO

6030 TALLADEGA AVE Chattanooga, 37420

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HOLLOWAY, MARQUIS DEANDRE

5516 BELAIRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSS OF HANDGUN)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POS OF HANDGUN)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

---

HOSKINS, BRANDY NICOLE

610 CLEVELAND AVE APT 210 ATHENS, 34567

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)

---

HUGHLETT, ALEXANDER DEONTA

4914 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HULLENDER, KANE ANTHONY

6817 FLAGSTONE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF AN ORDER OF PROTECTION

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JACKSON, SHARON RENEE

265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

JOHNSON, AARON MATTHEW

544 R L BOLTON ROAD JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JOHNSON, JAQUESHA SHONTEON

2102 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 374065204

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JONES, CARLOS DEONDRE

3114 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

---

LAFAVE, PHILLIP K

1175 TEMPER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LEAMON, TODD H

917 GIVENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

LEMAY, CHELSEA ANN

1210 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023712

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CAR JACKING

---

LIVINGSTON, BRITTANY

4467 SHAWHAN RD.

