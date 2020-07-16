Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
---
---
---
---
BROWN, ANZAVIOUS D
1175 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374052653
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
---
---
DOSCHER, JOHN C
2120 HILLTOP CREST SODDY DAISY, 373798122
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
---
GREEN, JEFFREY LYNN
11248 FRITTS RD SODDY DAISY, 373795711
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
---
---
HOSKINS, BRANDY NICOLE
610 CLEVELAND AVE APT 210 ATHENS, 34567
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
MENDEZ, GEREMIAS VASQUEZ
1250 PRYOR LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
---
---
---
---
MULLINS, MELISSA DIANE
407 MEMORIAL AVE APT 4 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
---
---
---
---
---
ROBERTS, SARAH
944 FRIENDSHIP RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL TRAFFIC-CONTROL DEVICES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
---
---
---
---
TALLEY, JEROME JR
5404 WINNIESPAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
---
WALKER, NNEKA GOODWIN
NONE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Here are the mug shots:
|ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ADAMS, ANDREW JAMES
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|ARNOLD, BENJAMIN JOHN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/26/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BALLANGER, JEREMY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|CAGLE, ERICA LEE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|CULBERSON, JAHEEM DEANDRE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/18/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|EADY, JAMES FREDRICK
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/16/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HEREFORD, DEREK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HUGHLETT, ALEXANDER DEONTA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, SHARON RENEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/03/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JOHNSON, AARON MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, JAQUESHA SHONTEON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/31/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, CARLOS DEONDRE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
|
|LEAMON, TODD H
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/08/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LEAMON, TRISTAN TANNER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/12/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|LEMAY, CHELSEA ANN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/08/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LIVINGSTON, BRITTANY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MCDOWELL, MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/30/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT AGGRAVATED
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|MILLER, GRACE ALEXANDRA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLER, MATTHEW NEIL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/12/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MILLSAPS, ROBERT EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|MOORE, ALVIN JEROME
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|MYLES, RICKEY RICARDO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
- FELON CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|NEWBERRY, MISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULAT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT UNDER 1,000)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|NORRIS, DEVONTA ARDARREL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|OLIVER, WAYMON
Age at Arrest: 79
Date of Birth: 03/24/1941
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
|
|PULLEY, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/09/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|SHEPHERD, DEVONTA ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF COCAINE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SHERMAN, CHRISTOPHER B
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|SMITH, DEWAYNE DOMINQUE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
|
|STEAKLEY, TIMOTHY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/01/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|TURNER, DANIEL MARSHA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|WEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|