$3 Million Won Playing Royal Jumbo Bucks In Dickson County

Tim Waller of Charlotte, Tn. has won $3 million playing Royal Jumbo Bucks.

Mr. Waller stopped by White Bluff Grocery on Highway 47 for a Gatorade and a candy bar, and he bought two Lottery tickets.



After Mr. Waller scratched his Royal Jumbo Bucks ticket revealing the $3 million prize, the contractor set his Gatorade down, and he laid the ticket on the seat next to him.



“I pulled into the job site and told the boys, ‘Well, it looks like I’m not going to have to work anymore,’” Mr. Waller said laughingly. “But I’m going to keep working.”



If that reaction seems subdued, perhaps it is because this is not Waller’s first prize claim. In 2012, he won $250,000 on a Mega Monopoly ticket.



Plans for his latest winnings include putting it in savings and finishing construction of his house.



This is the 297th ticket sold worth $1 million or more since the Lottery began on Jan. 20, 2004.





