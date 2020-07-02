Popular Red Bank Veterinarian Dr. Charles Conley Dies Suddenly

Popular Red Bank veterinarian Dr. Charles Conley died suddenly on Tuesday.

This Facebook post is from the Red Bank Animal Hospital:

"It is with profound sadness that the Red Bank Animal Hospital family announces the sudden loss of Dr. Charles 'Chuck' Conley.

"Dr. Conley passed away Tuesday, June 30 after suffering a severe stroke. This has happened so quickly that we are all still struggling to absorb the news. While people have a tendency to laud the deceased, in this case no matter how effusive the praise, it will never capture how loved, respected, and admired he was by his family, friends, colleagues, and clients.

"We know this will come as a great shock to our friends and clients.

Know that we appreciate your kindness and understanding at this difficult time. While we are devastated, we will continue to do everything we can to continue providing care for our patients and clients with the utmost attention and dedication. Dr. Conley would not have it any other way."

Originally from Memphis, Dr. Conley attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville for both his undergraduate and graduate work. He graduated in 1981 with a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in Medicine and Surgery. After a year spent working at a small animal clinic in Knoxville, he came to Chattanooga and began working at the Red Bank Animal Clinic. On May 1, 1999 the current 4,000-square-foot hospital was opened. Dr. Conley has done mixed animal work, emergency medicine, and he has served twice as President of the Hamilton County Veterinary Association.



Dr. Conley has been married to his wife Lisa since 1978 and they have two daughters, Adrienne and Michelle.