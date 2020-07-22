 Thursday, July 23, 2020 91.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Bradley County Inmate Joseph Dewhurst Dies Wednesday

Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Joseph Dewhurst
Joseph Dewhurst

A Bradley County inmate, Joseph Dewhurst, was found unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday at 4:14 p.m. The jail staff immediately called 911 and performed CPR.

Paramedics reported to the jail shortly after and the inmate was pronounced deceased by the medical examiner.

Sheriff Lawson, through District Attorney General Steve Crump, requested for the investigation to be turned over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

At this time, the next of kin has been notified. The deceased inmate’s name was Joseph Dewhurst, who was being held on federal charges.


Cleveland City Schools Board Updates Re-Opening Plans

On July 7, the Cleveland City Schools Board of Education met and approved the Re-Entry and Reopening Guide which is at clv.city/reopening. The Cleveland City Schools Board of Education held a special called meeting to discuss an update to this plan for the 2020-2021 school year. Dr. Dyer, Director of Schools, knows many families are struggling with making the right decision for ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Investigating Death Of Person In Ooltewah

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched on Thursday, to the 4200 Block of Green Shanty Road in Ooltewah, for a report of a death. Upon arriving, Hamilton County EMS personnel confirmed the person was deceased. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, along with a Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office investigator also responded to the scene. ... (click for more)

A Sensible Approach To Masks - And Response (2)

Both active infections and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month, and Tennessee recently set records for new infections and new hospitalizations. Citizens in Hamilton County who fail to cover their faces can now be charged with a Class C misdemeanor offense, with penalties ranging from a $50 fine up to 30 days in jail. With few exceptions, the executive ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ralph Has Got Worms

I can remember, with unusual clarity, one autumn afternoon, when I went to pick up my son after football practice at McCallie and it was my habit to wait for practice to end in head coach Pete Potter’s office. Most of the other dads would go to the field and watch the tail end of that day's drills but I was forbidden. When practice would end Pete would come by and we would talk ... (click for more)

Vols' Cimaglia Named to Lou Groza Award Watch List

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Tennessee senior Brent Cimaglia was one of 30 players, including five from the Southeastern Conference, named to the watch list for the 2020 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, as announced by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission on Wednesday. The Award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou "The Toe" Groza, who played ... (click for more)

City Loses $600,000 On Golf Courses; Considers Whether To Stay In Golf Business

The Chattanooga City Council discussed the pros and cons of running a money-losing golf course during their Tuesday agenda session. “I am not saying the city should not be operating a golf course, but maybe this city should not be operating a golf course,” said Councilman Jerry Mitchell. “We have lost over $600,000 over the last three years.” He advocated for having a private ... (click for more)


