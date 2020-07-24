Amazon To Create 1,000 Jobs At Mt. Juliet





Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Friday that Amazon will establish a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Mt. Juliet.Amazon will create 1,000 new, full-time jobs at its new 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Wilson County, which is anticipated to launch in late 2021.The Mt. Juliet facility will be Amazon’s second fulfillment center in Tennessee to use innovative robotics technology and the company’s seventh fulfillment center in the Volunteer State.In January, Amazon announced it would establish a similar 1,000-job fulfillment center in Memphis. Employees at Amazon’s new Mt. Juliet fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship smaller items, such as books, electronics and consumer goods.Amazon currently operates fulfillment and sortation centers in Charleston, Chattanooga, Lebanon, Memphis, Murfreesboro and Nashville, a Prime Now Hub in Nashville and various other facilities supporting last mile delivery operations across the state. The company is in the midst of building a corporate office in downtown Nashville, which will house the management functions for Amazon’s Retail Operations division.Officials said, "Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $6.5 billion into its local fulfillment center infrastructure and through compensation to thousands of employees in the state. Amazon's investments in Tennessee contributed an additional $4.5 billion into the state’s economy, and using methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Amazon estimates its investments in the state have created an additional 6,000 indirect jobs on top of the company's 6,500 direct hires."Amazon’s fulfillment network supports millions of small, medium and large-sized businesses worldwide through its Fulfillment By Amazon offering. There are more than 30,000 authors, sellers and developers in Tennessee, growing their businesses and reaching new customers on Amazon products and services every day."To learn more about working at an Amazon fulfillment center, visit www.amazondelivers.jobs.“As Wilson County continues to recover from recent tornadoes and the COVID-19 crisis, Amazon’s new 1,000-job facility is a tremendous development for Mt. Juliet. Tennessee has established itself as a logistics hub, and Amazon’s significant investment promises to help Wilson County and Middle Tennessee’s economy rebound," said Governor Bill Lee“Amazon is one of the world’s leading brands, and we are pleased to see it continue to make such a considerable investment in Tennessee. This $200 million investment in Mt. Juliet, alongside Amazon’s new 5,000-job office hub in Nashville, underscores how integral Middle Tennessee is to Amazon’s operations," said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe“Tennessee is a great state for business and gives us the opportunity to better serve our customers in the region. We are excited about our growth and remain committed to creating a positive economic impact in the region with job opportunities with great pay and industry-leading benefits," said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of Global Customer Fulfillment“On behalf of our elected body, staff and the wonderful citizens of Mt. Juliet, we would like to thank Amazon for choosing Mt. Juliet for their newest location in the great state of Tennessee. We are most appreciative of their confidence and investment in our beautiful city and truly believe they will find Mt. Juliet to be most welcoming," said Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty“It is my privilege to once again welcome Amazon to Wilson County. Amazon’s second location serves as a confirmation to the existing business and economic partnerships required to locate world class companies. We express our greatest appreciation to members of the Amazon team as well as to the State of Tennessee, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the JECDB of Wilson County," said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto“TVA and Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation congratulate Amazon on its decision to locate a new facility in Wilson County, and create new job opportunities and investment in the Valley. We are proud to partner with the Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to facilitate impactful new job creation by Amazon and further TVA’s mission of service to the people of the Valley," said John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development“We are so excited when companies recognize the vast opportunities that Wilson County and Middle Tennessee has to offer. We have an incredible workforce and what a great place to relocate and live. I congratulate Amazon for expanding its Tennessee operations here and appreciate all the work done by Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe and our local officials to bring new opportunities to our citizens. I am very happy to partner with them as we make Tennessee the best place in the U.S. to locate new jobs," said Senator Mark Pody.“I’m proud that Amazon has chosen to bring 1,000 jobs to Mt. Juliet for one of its largest distribution centers yet. I think this represents Tennessee’s strong partnership with Amazon, but also demonstrates that our state has a world-class business-friendly environment," said Rep. Susan Lynn.