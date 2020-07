Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, MARY BETHANY

3304 PIONEER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

BARRY, BENJAMIN ZACK

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

BASKETT, TROY A

141 MILL STREET TAYLORSVILLE, 40071

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSS OF METH

POSS OF MARIJUANA

POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNLAWFUL POSS OF FIREARM

POSSESSION OF COCAINE

-----

BROGDON, ROBERT RJ

4716 HAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

CADIEUX, JESSE LANE

130 WILDER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HARBOR A MISSING JUVENILE

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

-----

CAGLE, JOSHUA MATTHEW

297 CRYSTAL LN SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37397

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

CROSS, IVY ROSE

1514 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

FOSTER, GARY WAYNE

1237 BIRMINGHAM HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

-----

GARDENHIRE, WILLIAM ROBERT

1972 ACER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ESCAPE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

GLAB, DAVID ALAN

1514 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

HARRIS, CEDRIC EUGENE

1707 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045127

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

-----

HOLDER, TABITHA LYNN

7033 OLD OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

IDLETTE, DARRELL D

1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063209

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

JENKINS, BOBBY EARL

5450 HARPO ST NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

JOHNSON, PAUL DEJUAN

13 CHERRYTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 100

-----

JOYNER, JEREMY

3709 BIG SPRINGS RIDGE ROAD FRUENDSVILLE, 37737

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY

612 WERNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)-----LEON, BRENDA SILVIA217 SEQUIOA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----LUMSDEN, LAMAR400 NORTH CHATTANOOGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----MCELROY, DARLA IRENE1800 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046200Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR-----NEELANDS, CHARLES J1362 PASSENGER ST APT 2010 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-----PAYNE, LABETH RAYANN9724 E HIGHWAY 136 LA FAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----PETERSON, GABRIEL SETH175 CARRIAGE DR WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND-----PLAAS, SHERRI MICHELLE329 CATAWBA BLOODVILLE, 37617Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----POWELL, LEMEL JEROME22 STARVIEW LANE APT 404 CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----ROGERS, LENEAL727 E 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----SCOTT, TYREE DEONTA1105 E 13 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE7010 Hamilton View St Chattanooga, 374218616Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT-----SLEDGE, BRIAN BENFORD6016 WHEATFIELD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEFALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST-----THOMPSON, CHRISTIAN CHARLES6901 SNOW VIEW LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRABOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (BUI)BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS-----THRASHER, MICHAEL JAY8542 RICARDO LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT-----WATSON, MATHEW PHILLIP814 SCENIC DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSIN OF LSD FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE-----WEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----WHATLEY, THOMAS ROOSEVELT4908 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION

