Quintez Bulloch, 31, Shot And Killed On Lightfoot Mill Road On Thursday

Quintez Bulloch, 31, was shot and killed on Thursday on Lightfoot Mill Road.

At approximately 12:37 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched on a CPR in progress call at 2900 Lightfoot Mill Road.

Police located Bulloch suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced him deceased.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423 643-5100

or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.