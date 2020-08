Georgia Has 81 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Jump By 4,149

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been an additional 81 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 3,752.

There were 4,149 new cases as that total reached 186,352 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 18,689 - up 386 since Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 527 cases, up 14; 9 deaths; 37 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 175 cases, up 9; 2 deaths; 5 hospitalizations

Dade County: 107 cases, up 2; 1 death; 6 hospitalizations

Walker County: 539 cases, up 18; 14 deaths; 27 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 3,0612,961 cases, up 100; 24 deaths; 141 hospitalizations

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area:

Cobb County: 11,206 cases, up 286; 297 deaths; 1,292 hospitalizations

DeKalb County: 12,127 cases, up 211; 222 deaths, up 9; 1,487 hospitalizations

Fulton County: 17,646 cases, up 360; 389 deaths, up 6; 1,733 hospitalizations

Gwinnett County: 17,130 cases, up 419; 238 deaths, up 10; 1,964 hospitalizations