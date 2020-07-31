 Saturday, August 1, 2020 76.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

HCSO Notified Of Potential Phone Scam

Friday, July 31, 2020
Earlier this morning, the HCSO was notified by the Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office of a potential scam that involves citizens receiving phone calls from 423-209-7600 which is the primary trunk line for Hamilton County Sessions Court (209-7600). The number is apparently a cloned number which leads people to believe they are receiving an official call from the court. 
 
Allegedly, once the citizen answers the phone, the caller will ask the person a question which will most likely result in a “yes” answer leading Clerk’s Office personnel to believe they are trying to solicit the citizens’ recorded voice approval for scamming purposes.
 
“Bottom line is the Criminal Court Clerk’s Office is not calling people asking them random questions,” stated Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean.
“We always communicate official court business by mail,” he further noted.
 
If someone believes they have been contacted by this number or if members of our media have additional questions pertaining to this potential scam, please contact the Criminal Court Clerk’s Office at 423-209-7500.

Respect And Support For Both District 2 Candidates

I have the utmost respect for both candidates who have decided to seek election to the Hamilton County Board of Education, District 2. Marco and Tom have sacrificed a lot to run for public office which takes a lot of personal time away from their family and professional life. Make no mistake about it, they both do this with a passion for lifting public education in Hamilton County. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This August

As I venture into My Garden at the start of each month, keen in my search for life’s Orchids and Onions to share, it is a treat to find a new and regular visitor. As some are aware, I have had more time to watch my garden in the last six months, a leg amputation coupled with a heightened concern for the COVID-19 reducing me to darn-near a hermit. This spring we added more bird feeders ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Open New CHI Memorial Stadium On Saturday; Contest Is Sold Out

The Chattanooga Red Wolves will christen their new CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday. They face Tucson FC in a 5 p.m. contest that is sold out. The new stadium is at 6198 Mack Smith Road. Red Wolves officials said they are ready with a COVID readiness plan. All transactions will be cash-less. There will be a clear bag policy so there is no hands-on bag checking. Hand sanitizer ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Football Club Faces Soda City Football Club On Saturday

The high-scoring Chattanooga Football Club has a chance to win their first trophy as a professional club on Saturday night against Soda City FC. While CFC has a chance to win the Independent Cup with a victory, their coach said he still wants to tinker with the lineup, if ever so slightly. “We believe that we’re going to open August 8 in NISA play, so we’re basically nine ... (click for more)


