Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, July 5, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALDRED, JUSTIN B
2805 PAM DR CLARKSVILLE, 37043
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
BALL, DARRELL LAMAR
2311 BENTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
BERRY, DAVID PAUL
5417 CRESTVIEW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MANUF.

MARIJUANA
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BOARD, JESSICA LAUREN
7731 SNOWHILL VIEW LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
---
BROOKS, JOSHUA ALLEN
1570 TENNESSEE NURSERY RD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BUTNER, AUSTIN WILLIAM
757 MORTON ROAD MURFREESBORO, 37128
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CADIEUX, JESSE LANE
130 WILDER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF SERVICES
---
COLEMAN, COREY DEWAYNE
1203 SANFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
COSTLOW, JAMES ALLEN
1701 NORTH CONCORD ROAD APT # 69 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF SCH II (METH)
---
CUMMINS, JENNIFER JENEAN
7626 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DIAL, GLENN NORMAN
1309 SWOPE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ESTES, ANTWONNE JAMAL
5010 MARYLIN LANE APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFENSE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
HARVEY, CHASITY ANN
P.O. BOX 1304 DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KELLY, MISTY DAWN
2210 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LAVIGUER, KAREN M
1147 HENDON RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LEWIS, FRANK ARTHUR
694 ROBINGSON CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEWIS, MARK STEVEN
9831 REYNOLDS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37339
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
LIVARCHUK, DANIEL STANISVAL
2131 RODGES RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (BUI)
---
LOACH, SHERRY ANN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MINTON, SHAWN ALLEN
6053 SR 8 DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MURRAY, HEATHER C
621 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112030
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
NORRIS, DEVONTA ARDARREL
3506 SALUDA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PARMES, SHAWNTERRA MARSHEE
3734 DORRIS ST Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PASLEY, STEPHANIE MICHELLE
828 WEST 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
PENDERGRAPH, BRIAN LEE
INTOWN SUITES 140 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PORTER, CURTIS LAMAR
6914 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
RHODES, MARY LEANNA
621 MEMORIAL DRIVE APT 607 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SEWELL, TORY ISIAH
3745 PREMIUM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
---
TACKETT, TIMOTHY FRANKLIN
NONE GIVEN CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
TANTIHACHAI, CHRISTOPHER ALEX
1000 WOODFERN TRAIL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
Homeless Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TROTTER, BENJAMIN HOWARD
6763 HICKORY CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TURRUBIATES, JUAREE
3327 PINEWOOD AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
VICK, SARKEIJA SHATINA
3932 Alexis Cir Chattanooga, 374061282
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
WILLIAMS, MARQUES LEBRON
301 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WRIGHT, RICHARD RAY
5555 HIXSON PIKE Hixson, 373433224
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

