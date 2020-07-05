Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALDRED, JUSTIN B

2805 PAM DR CLARKSVILLE, 37043

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

BALL, DARRELL LAMAR

2311 BENTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

BERRY, DAVID PAUL

5417 CRESTVIEW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MANUF.

MARIJUANAAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---BOARD, JESSICA LAUREN7731 SNOWHILL VIEW LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED---BROOKS, JOSHUA ALLEN1570 TENNESSEE NURSERY RD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BUTNER, AUSTIN WILLIAM757 MORTON ROAD MURFREESBORO, 37128Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CADIEUX, JESSE LANE130 WILDER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHEFT OF SERVICES---COLEMAN, COREY DEWAYNE1203 SANFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---COSTLOW, JAMES ALLEN1701 NORTH CONCORD ROAD APT # 69 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF SCH II (METH)---CUMMINS, JENNIFER JENEAN7626 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DIAL, GLENN NORMAN1309 SWOPE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ESTES, ANTWONNE JAMAL5010 MARYLIN LANE APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFENSE)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---HARVEY, CHASITY ANNP.O. BOX 1304 DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KELLY, MISTY DAWN2210 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LAVIGUER, KAREN M1147 HENDON RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVEHICULAR ASSAULTOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LEWIS, FRANK ARTHUR694 ROBINGSON CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LEWIS, MARK STEVEN9831 REYNOLDS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37339Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---LIVARCHUK, DANIEL STANISVAL2131 RODGES RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRABOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (BUI)---LOACH, SHERRY ANNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MINTON, SHAWN ALLEN6053 SR 8 DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MURRAY, HEATHER C621 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112030Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---NORRIS, DEVONTA ARDARREL3506 SALUDA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PARMES, SHAWNTERRA MARSHEE3734 DORRIS ST Chattanooga, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PASLEY, STEPHANIE MICHELLE828 WEST 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---PENDERGRAPH, BRIAN LEEINTOWN SUITES 140 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PORTER, CURTIS LAMAR6914 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---RHODES, MARY LEANNA621 MEMORIAL DRIVE APT 607 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SEWELL, TORY ISIAH3745 PREMIUM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPEEDING---TACKETT, TIMOTHY FRANKLINNONE GIVEN CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)---TANTIHACHAI, CHRISTOPHER ALEX1000 WOODFERN TRAIL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLERHomeless Chattanooga, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---TROTTER, BENJAMIN HOWARD6763 HICKORY CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAMFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TURRUBIATES, JUAREE3327 PINEWOOD AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---VICK, SARKEIJA SHATINA3932 Alexis Cir Chattanooga, 374061282Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---WILLIAMS, MARQUES LEBRON301 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WRIGHT, RICHARD RAY5555 HIXSON PIKE Hixson, 373433224Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

