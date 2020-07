Here is the Walker County arrest report for June 29-July 5:

FORSYTH TIMOTHY GRANT W/M 54 OFFICER GILLELAND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

TUCKER ANTHONY DUANE W/M 42 SELF HOLD FOR COURT

BLEVINS VALARIE JO W/F 27 OFFICER HENRY DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, SEAT BELT VIOLATION (ADULTS)

SALVADOR DOUGLAS EDWARD W/M 60 P.

STANFIELD PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

WILEY ALFRED LEE W/M 59 OFFICER MILLER SIMPLE ASSAULT, CRIMINAL TRESPASS – FVA

KING CASEY JOHN-ALLEN W/M 29 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

CHASTAIN LORETTA LYNN W/F 48 OFFICER BROOME POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

WIMBLEY JAMES WILLIAM W/M 42 OFFICER BROOME DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

MITCHELL LOGAN LEE W/M 17 OFFICER JONES SIMPLE ASSAULT, SIMPLE BATTERY

BURNHAM JOSHUA EUGENE W/M 34 OFFICER THOMASON WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD

NAVE JAMES DANIEL W/M 47 OFFICER WEBER THEFT BY TAKING – FELONY

NORMAN JAMAL MARTEZ B/M 17 OFFICER ALFORD CARRYING WEAPON WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, UNLAWFUL PERSON EMPLOYED/ASSOCIATED WITH GANG TO CONDUCT/PARTICIPATE CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

USHER MICHAEL WAYNE B/M 19 OFFICER ALFORD CARRYING WEAPON WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, UNLAWFUL PERSON EMPLOYED/ASSOCIATED WITH GANG TO CONDUCT/PARTICIPATE CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

KELLEY STEWART ARRA JR W/M 45 OFFICER MILLER RAPE, AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY, CHILD MOLESTATION

STEPHENS GARY JAVON B/M 32 OFFICER KIRBY SMASH & GRAB BURGLARY

TROUTWINE DONALD WAYNE W/M 25 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY, PROBATION VIOLATION – MISD

SANDERS JEFFREY TRAVIS W/M 32 OFFICER CAREATHERS FAILURE TO REGISTER AS SEX OFFENDER, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

SMITH BROOKLYN DEANNE W/F 28 OFFICER WEBBER CRIMINAL TRESPASS – MISD

STATON BELINDA GAYLE W/F 52 SELF HOLD FOR COURT

MCCLENDON ALECIA DAVAYNE W/F 33 OFFICER WEBER CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 2ND DEGREE, BATTERY – FVA

MCCLENDON HAROLD DANIEL W/M 36 OFFICER WEBER CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 2ND DEGREE, BATTERY – FVA

KNOX TAYLOR ALLISON W/F 26 OFFICER DYE SIMPLE ASSAULT - FVA

GREER JON-KAON QUINCY-CHARLES B/M 20 OFFICER DYE SIMPLE ASSAULT – FVA

LESTER RICHARD EUGENE W/M 49 *** OFFICER ALFORD DUI

BOYD CHRISTOPHER DUANE W/M 30 *** OFFICER WEBER AGG ASSAULT (FVA), BATTERY (FVA)

POTTER RICK JAMES W/M 29 *** OFFICER THOMASON DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

DUNN HEATHER MARIE W/F 40 *** OFFICER JONES TRAFFICKING METH

RANSOM ADRIAN JAMEEL B/M 28 *** OFFICER JONES TRAFFICKING METH

BLALOCK MEGAN LASHAE W/F 32 *** OFFICER KIRBY PROBATION (F), FTA (F), FTA (M)

OSHEA KATIE MARISA W/F 28 *** OFFICER KIRBY OBSTRUCTION OF LEO (M), PROBATION (F)

DEAN MINDY ANN W/F 41 *** OFFICER HOLLAND CRIMINAL TRESPASS, PROBATION (M)

FREY JAMES ELI W/M 37 *** OFFICER HOLLAND BATTERY (FVA)

MARTIN RICHARD WILLIAM W/M 55 *** OFFICER SCHRADER DUI

AUSTIN LYNN EVERETT W/M 50 *** OFFICER AGREDANO DUI

MCGLAMARY COLLEN LEE W/M 19 *** OFFICER GILLELAND FINANCIAL FRAUD

BROADRICK DAVID LEONARD W/M 31 *** OFFICER WALKER PROBATION (F)

HULSEY ROGER MICHAEL W/M 42 *** OFFICER KIRBY PROBATION (F)

PRINCE CASSIE DARLENE W/F 42 *** COOK SHOPLIFTING (M)

COHEN CASSIE RAYANNA W/F 21 *** OFFICER SPROUSE SUSPENDED LICENSE

BAILEY DEVON SHAWN W/M 25 OFFICER CAMPBELL LPD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, DRIVING OVER A FIREHOUSE

WORTHINGTON JUSTIN GRANT W/M 26 OFFICER SPROUSE LPD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

DENNISON MICHAEL JARED W/M 39 OFFICER WORLEY LPD DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE ON PERSON, NO INSURANCE, HEADLIGHT REQUIREMENTS

HUEY TARA NICOLE W/F 35 OFFICER AGREDANO STRIKING FIXED OBJECT, DUI ALCOHOL/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN BLOOD/URINE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

PAINTER KURT MARSHALL W/M 36 OFFICER CAMP TERRORISTIC THREATS, HARASSING PHONE CALLS

YOUNCE DANIEL DEWAYNE W/M 36 OFFICER BROOME POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - FELONY

MATTHEWS TIMOTHY LEE W/M 30 OFFICER WOOTEN POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I -HEROIN, OPEN CONTAINER, MARIJUANA-POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

HOWLAND MIRANDA DANIELLE W/F 25 OFFICER WOOTEN POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I -HEROIN, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, IMPROPER TRANSFER OF LICENSE PLATE/DECAL, KNOWINGLY DRIVING A MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED, CANCELED, REVOKED REGISTRATION, NO INSURANCE, MARIJUANA –POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT A CRIME, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE WITH WEAPONS, INTOXICANTS OR DRUGS

BLEDSOE KENNETH LEE B/M 31 OFFICER WEBER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

PEDIGO SABRINA ELAINE W/F 42 OFFICER DYE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

POPER DREAMA RENAE W/F 44 OFFICER HENRY DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, STARBURST WINDSHIELD, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD

BARNES LAUREL ASHLEY W/F 22 OFFICER HENRY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

COKER ANTHONY WADE W/M 38 OFFICER WEBER DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, SALE, DISTRIBUTION, OR POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS DRUGS, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, LOITERING AND PROWLING, POSSESSION OF TOOLS FOR THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME

KIRK KIMBERLY RENEE W/F 35 OFFICER WOOTEN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

DOUGLAS LEON DANIEL W/M 42 OFFICER WOOTEN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

HUGHLEY RASHON DANNDRE B/M 26 OFFICER KING GSP MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, SPEEDING, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS

BROWN CHRISTI LYNN W/F 34 OFFICER KING GSP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, ENDANGERING CHILD UNDER 14 YOA WHILE DUI

SMITH DUSTIN KYLE W/M 29 OFFICER WEBER HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

FICKEY RYAN DAVID W/M 30 OFFICER WALTHOUR GSP DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE OFFICER, RECKLESS DRIVING, HEADLIGHT REQUIREMENTS, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

SKINNER JORDAN LEIGHANN W/F 28 OFFICER ALFORD AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (5 COUNTS), CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 1ST DEGREE (2 COUNTS), POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME, POSSESSION OF TOOLS FOR THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME, THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY – FELONY, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I OR II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, RECKLESS CONDUCT, DISCHARGE OF WEAPON WITHIN 50 YARDS OF PUBLIC HIGHWAY, THEFT BY TAKING – MISD, FAILURE TO APPEAR - MISD