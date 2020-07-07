 Tuesday, July 7, 2020 89.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Senator Alexander Disagrees With Trump Decision To Terminate U.S. Membership In WHO

 U.S. Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) took issue with President Trump’s decision to terminate the United States’ membership in the World Health Organization (WHO):

 

He said, “I disagree with the president’s decision. Certainly there needs to be a good, hard look at mistakes the World Health Organization might have made in connection with coronavirus, but the time to do that is after the crisis has been dealt with, not in the middle of it.

"Withdrawing U.S. membership could, among other things, interfere with clinical trials that are essential to the development of vaccines, which citizens of the United States as well as others in the world need. And withdrawing could make it harder to work with other countries to stop viruses before they get to the United States.

"If the administration has specific recommendations for reforms of the WHO, it should submit those recommendations to Congress, and we can work together to make those happen.


City Councilman Anthony Byrd said "our worse fears were realized" on Friday when a car ran into the side of the new Avondale Recreation Center. No one was injured in the wreck, police said. ... (click for more)

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said she wants to add Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees. She was told by County Attorney Phil Noblett that she needs to check with city finance ... (click for more)

A home in Dallas Bay was damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon. A neighbor called 911 reporting a fire at 1541 North Chester Road. At 3:45 pm, the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded ... (click for more)



Councilman Byrd Says "Worst Nightmare" Happened When Car Crashed Into New Avondale Rec Center

City Councilman Anthony Byrd said "our worse fears were realized" on Friday when a car ran into the side of the new Avondale Recreation Center. No one was injured in the wreck, police said. Councilman Byrd said a woman stole a car, then hit another vehicle before careening into the rec center. He said residents had warned about the building being constructed up to the sidewalk ... (click for more)

Councilwoman Coonrod Asks That City Observe Juneteenth As Paid Holiday

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said she wants to add Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees. She was told by County Attorney Phil Noblett that she needs to check with city finance to see what the costs would be to the city. Also, he said a resolution would need to be drawn up. Juneteenth is a holiday on June 19 celebrating the emancipation of freed slaves in ... (click for more)

The 5 Lives Of A Southside Pioneer

Re: Coyote Jack's Is For Sale: Southside Pioneer! From an inspiration for zonal urban re-development to an urban armpit and disgrace to a city in two short decades. 1400 Cowart St. has had five lives and counting over most of a century: from meat packer, to furniture warehouse, to upscale restaurant, to mid-scale restaurant, to glorified honky tonk dive. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Racism. . . Or Murder

I know, and you know, and everybody in the world knows, this ‘Defund the Police’ is the most ridiculous nonsense in the world. Maybe you’ve heard that in Chicago on the Fourth of July weekend, 70 people were shot. That’s 38 on the Fourth of July alone. Ten in body bags. For the week, ending at midnight on Saturday, it was 138 shot, 26 dead. But wait … on Sunday, June 5 th , the ... (click for more)

Forte Fitness Designed To Address Individual Needs

We all know there are lots of gymnasiums and fitness facilities in the Chattanooga area, all catered to helping individuals become healthy and more fit through smarter eating habits and a legitimate exercise plan. Some are bigger than others. Most offer fitness classes of all kinds and most have operating hours that cater to the busy schedules of each person. Life as we know ... (click for more)

CFL Partners With Vfl Wolfsburg For Special Webinar

Chattanooga FC is partnering with Vfl Wolfsburg for a special webinar detailing life as a Bundesliga academy player and what Academy coaches at the top level in Germany are looking for in their players. In their webinar titled “What It Takes”, Vfl Wolfsburg Academy will share stories from their Academy, insight as to what really is going through an Academy coach’s mind as they evaluate ... (click for more)


