2 Suspects In Custody For Aggravated Burglary In Bradley County On June 11

Tyler Robinson and Rachael Kiser have been taken into custody after burglarizing a Bradley

County residence.



On June 11 of 2020, an aggravated burglary was reported in southwestern Bradley County. The suspects stole items both inside and outside of the residence including several firearms, a crossbow and an ATV.

During the initial response to the scene, investigators identified two suspects as Robinson and Ms. Kiser, who were taken into custody at Central High School on HWY 58 by deputies of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office later that day.

During the course of their arrest, the stolen crossbow and at least one of the firearms stolen from the home were located in their possession.



Robinson and Ms. Kiser were both arrested on unrelated charges in Hamilton County and arrest warrants were obtained for both suspects.



Robinson was transported to the Bradley County Jail where he was served with arrest warrants for aggravated burglary, theft over $2,500 and two counts of auto burglary. Kiser remains in custody on unrelated charges in Hamilton County.



“I am appreciative of the excellent cooperation among the citizens of Bradley County, as well as the teamwork of law enforcement agencies involved in this case,” says Sheriff Lawson. “Once again, people who came to Bradley County to burglarize have been taken into custody within hours of their crime being reported.”