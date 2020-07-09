 Thursday, July 9, 2020 75.0°F   thunderstorm heavy rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm Heavy Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


TDOT Contractor To Perform Full-Depth Concrete Repair On I-24 In Lookout Valley Area This Weekend

Thursday, July 9, 2020

TDOT contract crews will make full-depth concrete repairs this weekend in lane #2 (right/slow lane) on I-24 West near mile marker 174 in the Lookout Valley/Tiftonia area this weekend.

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, and continuing until 6 a.m. on Monday, the contractor will have the right lane closed on I-24 West near mile marker 174 to perform this work. One lane will remain open at all times during these repairs.

Major traffic impacts are expected. Motorists are advised to avoid this area during this weekend work. If they must travel through the area, they are encouraged to be patient and alert to the activities and personnel in the work zone.

All lanes on I-24 West will reopen by 6 a.m. on Monday morning.

This work is part of a resurfacing project currently underway on both directions of I-24 in Hamilton County from the Georgia state line at mile marker 171 to just west of the U.S. 27 split at mile marker 178. Most of the work on this project will take place at nighttime on Sundays through Thursdays between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. EDT. However, the contractor is allowed up to three weekend lane closures to perform necessary full-depth concrete repairs on I-24 West. This weekend’s closure is the first of these.

The contractor for the 7-mile project is Talley Construction Company, Inc., and the project completion date is on or before October 31, 2020. The cost of the project is $6,179,177.64.

This work is weather dependent. Should weather or unforeseen circumstances postpone this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cell phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts at www.twitter.com/Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.


July 9, 2020

Police Blotter: Man In Older Green Explorer Steals Buggy Load Of Shrimp; Man Finally Caught On To Gift Card Scam On 3rd Try

July 9, 2020

Westmore Church Of God Pastor Kelvin Page Gives Interview On Mix 104.1

July 9, 2020

Bradley County Woman Arrested After Financially Exploiting Elderly Couple By Over $70,000


Police responded to a vandalism at a residence on S. Orchard Knob Ave. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to the victim. He said he was upstairs when he heard yelling coming from outside. ... (click for more)

Westmore Church of God Pastor Kelvin Page gave his first interview to Mix 104.1’s Steve Hartline regarding the COVID-19 situation at the church in Cleveland. Click here for the interview, ... (click for more)

Victoria Cyrus has been taken into custody by Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team on charges of financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person and theft over $60,000. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man In Older Green Explorer Steals Buggy Load Of Shrimp; Man Finally Caught On To Gift Card Scam On 3rd Try

Police responded to a vandalism at a residence on S. Orchard Knob Ave. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to the victim. He said he was upstairs when he heard yelling coming from outside. As he came outside he saw a young black female throw a rock through his front window. He said he did not know the female and that he could not state why she would break his window. After talking ... (click for more)

Westmore Church Of God Pastor Kelvin Page Gives Interview On Mix 104.1

Westmore Church of God Pastor Kelvin Page gave his first interview to Mix 104.1’s Steve Hartline regarding the COVID-19 situation at the church in Cleveland. Click here for the interview, produced by Mix 104.1 WCLE. (click for more)

Opinion

Mandates Are A Bluff - And Response (11)

Via something called an "Executive Order," the facemask mandate will go into effect in Hamilton County on Friday until Sept. 8. This is an illegal executive order and carries no legal weight. Those issuing it know this, which is why Jim Coppinger was too cowardly to issue it himself, but passed off the dirty deed to Dr. Paul Hendricks, who is not even a duly elected representative ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It’s Right Vs. Wrong

A month ago the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, led a delegation of Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, to kneel for a symbolic eight minutes and 40 seconds in Washington’s Emancipation Hall in memory of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis in an arrest gone awry on May 25. The kneeling ceremony was revolting. George Floyd was a known thug, ... (click for more)

Sports

Highly Ranked Florida Champ Joining Mocs Grapplers

As the unforgettable summer of 2020 rolls on, so does GoMocs.com's look at the incoming recruiting class for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling program. This week's featured newcomer is Noah Castillo, a highly regarded prep talent from the state of Florida. Castillo is a three-time state champion from Lake Highland Prep in Orlando, Fla., where he competed ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Former Chattanoogan Rick Crawford Was Early Mentor To Lance Armstrong

Nearly 50 years ago, Rick Crawford was a blossoming young athlete at Bright School and at Baylor School in the lower grades before his family moved to the Atlanta area. He later realized he had a gift for endurance sports, and that carried him into a career as a long-distance runner at Georgia and then as one of the nation’s top professional triathletes and cyclists for a ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors