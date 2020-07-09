TDOT Contractor To Perform Full-Depth Concrete Repair On I-24 In Lookout Valley Area This Weekend

TDOT contract crews will make full-depth concrete repairs this weekend in lane #2 (right/slow lane) on I-24 West near mile marker 174 in the Lookout Valley/Tiftonia area this weekend.

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, and continuing until 6 a.m. on Monday, the contractor will have the right lane closed on I-24 West near mile marker 174 to perform this work. One lane will remain open at all times during these repairs.

Major traffic impacts are expected. Motorists are advised to avoid this area during this weekend work. If they must travel through the area, they are encouraged to be patient and alert to the activities and personnel in the work zone.

All lanes on I-24 West will reopen by 6 a.m. on Monday morning.

This work is part of a resurfacing project currently underway on both directions of I-24 in Hamilton County from the Georgia state line at mile marker 171 to just west of the U.S. 27 split at mile marker 178. Most of the work on this project will take place at nighttime on Sundays through Thursdays between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. EDT. However, the contractor is allowed up to three weekend lane closures to perform necessary full-depth concrete repairs on I-24 West. This weekend’s closure is the first of these.

The contractor for the 7-mile project is Talley Construction Company, Inc., and the project completion date is on or before October 31, 2020. The cost of the project is $6,179,177.64.

This work is weather dependent. Should weather or unforeseen circumstances postpone this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

