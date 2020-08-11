Mike Cameron Defeats John Deffenbaugh In GOP Runoff For Georgia House 1 Seat; Hullander Wins In Catoosa, Stultz In Walker

Former Walker County Republican Party Chairman Mike Cameron defeated former Georgia House 1 state representative John Deffenbaugh in a Republican runoff on Tuesday.

Mike Cameron 2,857

John Deffenbaugh 2,213

Mr. Cameron, 60, spent 32 years in the health industry. He was a leader in the movement to change Walker County government from a sole commissioner setup.

Mr. Deffenbaugh, a Covenant College graduate, served three terms in the Georgia House of Representatives (2013-2019). Earlier, he served four years on the Dade County Commission, serving one year as chairman. He was chairman of the Dade County Republican party for several years.

He lost the seat to Colton Moore, who this year opted to try to upset Senator Jeff Mullis, but lost.

Mr. Deffenbaugh was the top vote-getter in the primary. He had 3,561 votes (42 percent), while Mr. Cameron had 3,163. Vikki Mills, a third candidate, had 1,808 votes (21 percent).

In a Catoosa County Commission race, Vanita Hullander defeated incumbent Jim Cutler, 1,028 to 929.

For Walker County Commissioner for District 4, Robert Stultz defeated Alan Painter, 1,307, to 828.

Jayne Griffin won for Dade County School Board, District 5. She defeated Brooke Wilson 1,041 to 634.