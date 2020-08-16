Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN
7477 COMMOMS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BLALOCK, CHANDLER BENJAMIN
4112 CRESTHAVEN DR. #B CHATTANOOGAT,
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROWN, ERIC GIG
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BUMPASS, FRANCYS A
1045 SHADY FORK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BYRD, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033103
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
CAGKLER, LUJENNIE DEIANNA
1630 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WHILE REVOKED
---
CANNON, ERIC LEWIS
785 SHERRI CIRCLE WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CAPERS, CAMERON FRAZIER
729 MANSION CIRCLE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 38058
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CARTER, MISTY LASHAY
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
---
COCHRAN, JONATHAN CHASE
133 TOWNSEND DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
COPELAND, LEBRON DEMARIO
300 W 38th St Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF COCAINE
---
DAVIS, AARON WILLIAM
1000 Revere Pl Spring Hill, 371741785
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAVIS, DARRYL ANTHONY
554 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
---
DENTON, CAMERON DEWAYNE
7174 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
EDMONDS, ANTWAIN MARQUELLE
3600 SHIRL JOEL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
---
ELKINS, JOHNNY DEWAYNE
1005 RETRO HUGHES ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
EVANS, GENE DALE
420 GLENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FOSHIA, GENE ANDREW
800 SWADKET ROAD 604 JOHNSON,
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOSTER, OCTAVIA MONIQUE
3404 JEROME AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
GIBSON, ANDREW D
121 Goodson Ave Chattanooga, 374054721
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GONZALES, JEMIMALOVE AGO
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
---
GREEN, JIMMY CHARLES
3218 Gleason Dr Chattanooga, 374121321
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY
726 DAVIS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAYES, EDWARD LAVAR
8203 CICERO TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HENDON, JAMES T
1406 PIKEVILLE AVE. GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HIGDON, JAMES LABRON
5147 HWY 60 BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HILL, CHRISTOPHER HOLDEN
3216 MEADOWRUN LANE KNOXVILLE, 37931
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
RECKLESS DRIVING
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY
18 WEST METALBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
JENNINGS, DAVID JEREL
927 STONECREST CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, LAMAR DARNELL
2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JOLLEY, DAVID
1395 MOUNTAIN VIEW ROAD ROCKWOOD, 37854
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JUMP, SCOTT ANDREW
288 PARK DRIVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
---
LE, KHANG QUOC
307 RUE DE AIMEE VILLE PLATTE, 70586
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
LEE, MARVIN VINSON
7116 CANE HOLLOW RD Hixson, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LEMING, MICHAEL LEE
2407 MOWBRY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
LITTLE, GARY STEVEN
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MCGULLION, DIXIE LEE
88 COLLEGE RD FYFFE, 35791
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FORGERY
---
MERRIMAN, CHARLENE JOYCE
1516 ELI ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STALKING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARASSMENT
---
MILLWOOD, KATELAND A
1017 PALMER AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOORE, ADRINANNE RENEE
5135 BARBARA CT CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOORE, ZACHARY QINN
26 DEPLMAT PARKWAY HALLANDLE, 33009
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
OWENS, JACOREY DARNELL
3616 GLENDON DR CHATTANNOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
PRATL, SEAN PATRICK
15850 DURANGO CIRCLE BROOKSVILLE, 34604
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SEXUAL BATTERY
---
RAINES, RUDY CORDELL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 47402
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
RAMIREZ-TOMAS, WILMER
3639 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
---
RANDOM, REBECCA JANE
1098 GENERAL GEORGE PATTON ROAD NASHVILLE, 37221
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF XANAX
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RANKIN, ANTHONY DAVID ONEAL
25 LAWN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
REID, ELLIS BRYANT
714 MCCUTHCEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SHERROD, THOMAS DAVID
12615 CRANFIELD ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SPEED, MARCUS EUGENE
2407 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency:
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STANTON, BILLIE JUNE
3905 READING RD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STRICKLAND, CAMRON D
1808 EAST 27 ST CHATTANOOGA, 374218811
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
EVADING ARREST
---
TRIVETTE, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
9426 CHERI BETH CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
WEST, RICHARD LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 76116
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, ANTHONY LEBRON
701 N GERMANTOWN RD Chattanooga, 374112830
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WILLIAMS, NATHANIEL KENTAIL
3585 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WRIGHT, JOHN ADAM
81 OAKWOOD PLACE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WYCHE, QUIANA CELESTE
PARK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|BLALOCK, CHANDLER BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/11/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/01/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BUMPASS, FRANCYS A
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BYRD, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/19/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|CAGKLER, LUJENNIE DEIANNA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/18/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|CANNON, ERIC LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/27/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CAPERS, CAMERON FRAZIER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DAVIS, DARRYL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/10/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|EDMONDS, ANTWAIN MARQUELLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/06/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
|
|ELKINS, JOHNNY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/18/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|EVANS, GENE DALE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/29/1954
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|FOSHIA, GENE ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FOSTER, OCTAVIA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GONZALES, JEMIMALOVE AGO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HAYES, EDWARD LAVAR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HIGDON, JAMES LABRON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|JENNINGS, DAVID JEREL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, LAMAR DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JUMP, SCOTT ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
|
|LEMING, MICHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|LITTLE, GARY STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/29/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MILLWOOD, KATELAND A
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, ADRINANNE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/22/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, ZACHARY QINN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|PRATL, SEAN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|RAINES, RUDY CORDELL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/21/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|RAMIREZ-TOMAS, WILMER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
|
|REED, DEREK NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A W
|
|SPEED, MARCUS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/29/1979
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR COURT
|
|STANTON, BILLIE JUNE
Age at Arrest: 74
Date of Birth: 06/26/1946
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, ANTHONY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/06/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, NATHANIEL KENTAIL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/14/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/15/2020
Charge(s):
|