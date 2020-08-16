 Sunday, August 16, 2020 77.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, August 16, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN 
7477 COMMOMS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BLALOCK, CHANDLER BENJAMIN 
4112 CRESTHAVEN DR. #B CHATTANOOGAT, 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROWN, ERIC GIG 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BUMPASS, FRANCYS A 
1045 SHADY FORK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BYRD, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033103 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
CAGKLER, LUJENNIE DEIANNA 
1630 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WHILE REVOKED
---
CANNON, ERIC LEWIS 
785 SHERRI CIRCLE WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CAPERS, CAMERON FRAZIER 
729 MANSION CIRCLE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 38058 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CARTER, MISTY LASHAY 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
---
COCHRAN, JONATHAN CHASE 
133 TOWNSEND DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
COPELAND, LEBRON DEMARIO 
300 W 38th St Chattanooga, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF COCAINE
---
DAVIS, AARON WILLIAM 
1000 Revere Pl Spring Hill, 371741785 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAVIS, DARRYL ANTHONY 
554 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
---
DENTON, CAMERON DEWAYNE 
7174 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
EDMONDS, ANTWAIN MARQUELLE 
3600 SHIRL JOEL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
---
ELKINS, JOHNNY DEWAYNE 
1005 RETRO HUGHES ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
EVANS, GENE DALE 
420 GLENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FOSHIA, GENE ANDREW 
800 SWADKET ROAD 604 JOHNSON, 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOSTER, OCTAVIA MONIQUE 
3404 JEROME AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
GIBSON, ANDREW D 
121 Goodson Ave Chattanooga, 374054721 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GONZALES, JEMIMALOVE AGO 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
---
GREEN, JIMMY CHARLES 
3218 Gleason Dr Chattanooga, 374121321 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
726 DAVIS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAYES, EDWARD LAVAR 
8203 CICERO TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HENDON, JAMES T 
1406 PIKEVILLE AVE. GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HIGDON, JAMES LABRON 
5147 HWY 60 BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HILL, CHRISTOPHER HOLDEN 
3216 MEADOWRUN LANE KNOXVILLE, 37931 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
RECKLESS DRIVING
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY 
18 WEST METALBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
JENNINGS, DAVID JEREL 
927 STONECREST CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, LAMAR DARNELL 
2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JOLLEY, DAVID 
1395 MOUNTAIN VIEW ROAD ROCKWOOD, 37854 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JUMP, SCOTT ANDREW 
288 PARK DRIVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
---
LE, KHANG QUOC 
307 RUE DE AIMEE VILLE PLATTE, 70586 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
LEE, MARVIN VINSON 
7116 CANE HOLLOW RD Hixson, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LEMING, MICHAEL LEE 
2407 MOWBRY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
LITTLE, GARY STEVEN 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MCGULLION, DIXIE LEE 
88 COLLEGE RD FYFFE, 35791 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FORGERY
---
MERRIMAN, CHARLENE JOYCE 
1516 ELI ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STALKING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARASSMENT
---
MILLWOOD, KATELAND A 
1017 PALMER AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOORE, ADRINANNE RENEE 
5135 BARBARA CT CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOORE, ZACHARY QINN 
26 DEPLMAT PARKWAY HALLANDLE, 33009 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
OWENS, JACOREY DARNELL 
3616 GLENDON DR CHATTANNOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
PRATL, SEAN PATRICK 
15850 DURANGO CIRCLE BROOKSVILLE, 34604 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SEXUAL BATTERY
---
RAINES, RUDY CORDELL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 47402 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
RAMIREZ-TOMAS, WILMER 
3639 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
---
RANDOM, REBECCA JANE 
1098 GENERAL GEORGE PATTON ROAD NASHVILLE, 37221 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF XANAX
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RANKIN, ANTHONY DAVID ONEAL 
25 LAWN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
REID, ELLIS BRYANT 
714 MCCUTHCEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SHERROD, THOMAS DAVID 
12615 CRANFIELD ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SPEED, MARCUS EUGENE 
2407 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STANTON, BILLIE JUNE 
3905 READING RD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STRICKLAND, CAMRON D 
1808 EAST 27 ST CHATTANOOGA, 374218811 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
EVADING ARREST
---
TRIVETTE, CHRISTOPHER RYAN 
9426 CHERI BETH CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
WEST, RICHARD LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 76116 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, ANTHONY LEBRON 
701 N GERMANTOWN RD Chattanooga, 374112830 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WILLIAMS, NATHANIEL KENTAIL 
3585 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WRIGHT, JOHN ADAM 
81 OAKWOOD PLACE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WYCHE, QUIANA CELESTE 
PARK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

August 16, 2020

