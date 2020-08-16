Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN

7477 COMMOMS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BLALOCK, CHANDLER BENJAMIN

4112 CRESTHAVEN DR. #B CHATTANOOGAT,

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BROWN, ERIC GIG

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BUMPASS, FRANCYS A

1045 SHADY FORK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BYRD, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033103

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

CAGKLER, LUJENNIE DEIANNA

1630 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING WHILE REVOKED

---

CANNON, ERIC LEWIS

785 SHERRI CIRCLE WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CAPERS, CAMERON FRAZIER

729 MANSION CIRCLE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 38058

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CARTER, MISTY LASHAY

1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

---

COCHRAN, JONATHAN CHASE

133 TOWNSEND DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

COPELAND, LEBRON DEMARIO

300 W 38th St Chattanooga, 37410

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF COCAINE

---

DAVIS, AARON WILLIAM

1000 Revere Pl Spring Hill, 371741785

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DAVIS, DARRYL ANTHONY

554 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

---

DENTON, CAMERON DEWAYNE

7174 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

EDMONDS, ANTWAIN MARQUELLE

3600 SHIRL JOEL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

---

ELKINS, JOHNNY DEWAYNE

1005 RETRO HUGHES ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)PUBLIC INTOXICATIONCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---EVANS, GENE DALE420 GLENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---FOSHIA, GENE ANDREW800 SWADKET ROAD 604 JOHNSON,Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FOSTER, OCTAVIA MONIQUE3404 JEROME AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---GIBSON, ANDREW D121 Goodson Ave Chattanooga, 374054721Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---GONZALES, JEMIMALOVE AGO727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY OF BUSINESS---GREEN, JIMMY CHARLES3218 Gleason Dr Chattanooga, 374121321Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY726 DAVIS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HAYES, EDWARD LAVAR8203 CICERO TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---HENDON, JAMES T1406 PIKEVILLE AVE. GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HIGDON, JAMES LABRON5147 HWY 60 BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HILL, CHRISTOPHER HOLDEN3216 MEADOWRUN LANE KNOXVILLE, 37931Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATERECKLESS DRIVINGFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY18 WEST METALBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---JENNINGS, DAVID JEREL927 STONECREST CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSON, LAMAR DARNELL2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---JOLLEY, DAVID1395 MOUNTAIN VIEW ROAD ROCKWOOD, 37854Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JUMP, SCOTT ANDREW288 PARK DRIVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI---LE, KHANG QUOC307 RUE DE AIMEE VILLE PLATTE, 70586Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---LEE, MARVIN VINSON7116 CANE HOLLOW RD Hixson, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LEMING, MICHAEL LEE2407 MOWBRY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---LITTLE, GARY STEVEN727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MCGULLION, DIXIE LEE88 COLLEGE RD FYFFE, 35791Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFORGERY---MERRIMAN, CHARLENE JOYCE1516 ELI ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTALKINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHARASSMENT---MILLWOOD, KATELAND A1017 PALMER AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOORE, ADRINANNE RENEE5135 BARBARA CT CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOORE, ZACHARY QINN26 DEPLMAT PARKWAY HALLANDLE, 33009Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---OWENS, JACOREY DARNELL3616 GLENDON DR CHATTANNOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---PRATL, SEAN PATRICK15850 DURANGO CIRCLE BROOKSVILLE, 34604Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySEXUAL BATTERY---RAINES, RUDY CORDELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 47402Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---RAMIREZ-TOMAS, WILMER3639 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYNO PROOF OF INSURANCELICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE---RANDOM, REBECCA JANE1098 GENERAL GEORGE PATTON ROAD NASHVILLE, 37221Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF XANAXDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---RANKIN, ANTHONY DAVID ONEAL25 LAWN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---REID, ELLIS BRYANT714 MCCUTHCEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SHERROD, THOMAS DAVID12615 CRANFIELD ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SPEED, MARCUS EUGENE2407 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency:REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---STANTON, BILLIE JUNE3905 READING RD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 74 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---STRICKLAND, CAMRON D1808 EAST 27 ST CHATTANOOGA, 374218811Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)EVADING ARREST---TRIVETTE, CHRISTOPHER RYAN9426 CHERI BETH CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---WEST, RICHARD LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 76116Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00DOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILLIAMS, ANTHONY LEBRON701 N GERMANTOWN RD Chattanooga, 374112830Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WILLIAMS, NATHANIEL KENTAIL3585 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WRIGHT, JOHN ADAM81 OAKWOOD PLACE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---WYCHE, QUIANA CELESTEPARK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT

