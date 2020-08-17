Denny Manning Trying To Get Back On East Ridge Council; Rick Causer Wants Back On Red Bank Commission

Denny Manning, a colorful pastor who once served on the East Ridge City Council, is trying to get back on the council.

He is among candidates who have qualified for the Nov. 3 election. The qualifying deadline is Thursday at noon.

Mr. Manning, known for his white shoes, was named the city's chaplain after he went out of office. He was briefly fired after calling Mayor Brent Lambert "a chicken" at a council meeting, but he was later re-instated. Mr. Lambert has since moved out of town.

Vice Mayor Esther Helton is running for re-election. She also is in the state Legislature. Andrea "Aundie" Witt, another incumbent, will also be on the ballot.

Other candidates are Jeff Ezell, Robert E. Gilreath Jr. and David Tyler.

Only two seats are open on the five-member council since Mayor Brian Williams and Council members Jacky Cagle and Mike Chauncey do not have to run again until 2022.

At Red Bank, Rick Causer is trying to get back on that five-member commission.

He won a seat in 2012. He later defeated Mayor Monty Millard, then lost to Mayor John Roberts.

Mr. Causer is running for an at large seat along with Pete Phillips.

Commissioner Tyler Howell is running in District 1. Bill Cannon and Mitchell Meek will be on the ballot in District 2. Stefanie Dalton picked up papers, but has not yet qualified for District 2.

Mayor Ruth Jeno and Commissioner Edward LeCompte have terms running until 2022, so three seats are open.