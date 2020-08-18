Enrollment Up At The Hamilton County Schools In The Year Of COVID-19

Enrollment is up at the Hamilton County Schools in the year of COVID-19.

County School officials said earlier they were preparing for more students, saying the parents of some expensive private school students may not be willing to continue making those payments just for virtual learning.

County School enrollment was at 44,699 for opening day on Wednesday - over 900 ahead of the prior year numbers.

By Thursday the margin was 44,658 to 44,032 last year.

Enrollment was still ahead on the third day on Friday, with a rise of 540 - from 44,111 to 44,651 this year.

Here are comparisons to last school year for the first three days of school: