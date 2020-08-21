 Friday, August 21, 2020 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, August 21, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, RUBIN DAVID 
3315 MOUNTIAN VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
----
ARMOUR, AMANDA A 
5141 TURKEYFOOT TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
----
BAXTER, BRIANNA PAIGE 
225 INEZ RD WHTESIDE, 37396 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
----
BEHLAU, GARRETT WARREN 
2671 WATERHAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
ABUSE OF CORPSE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
----
BOYD, JOHN LEE 
7110 E BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT
----
BRUCE, CORNEILOUS ALEXANDER 
824 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
----
BURNS, VANORA H 
7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
CALLAHAN, JEFFERY SCOTT 
3049 NEW YORK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESION OF SCHEDULE II
----
CLEOTILDE, JESSICA 
CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
----
DANIELS, CHARLES 
807 NORTH ST.

A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
----
DIEGO, CARLOS 
1331 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FELONY EVADING ARREST
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
DIXON, DAMEYNE TRAMMELL 
1110 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
EDGERTON, SHENKIA SHONTRELL 
17 WEST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
----
EDWARDS, QUIANA QUERIYEE 
4025 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
----
FAUSEL, ADAM RICHARD 
584 W. HILL ST NIPOMO, 93444 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN SAN LUIS OBISPO CO,
----
FINLEY, GREGORY ROBERT 
658 S MCDONALD RD SW MC DONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
----
FREDRICKS, THOMAS EVERETTE 
801 TUNNEL BLVD, APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
GLOVER, BERNARD NATHANIEL 
701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 111 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
GODFREY, CHRISTOPHER NATHAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INDECENT EXPOSURE
----
GOODRUM, JAMES LUCIOUS 
1507 WHEELER CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
GREEN, VICKY 
135 FULTS ST TRACY CITY, 37387 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
HAWKINS, JOHN WESTLEY 
655SLYGO RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
HEADRICK, PHILLIP WAYNE 
1512 APT A HARTWELL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37413 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (ELDERLY
----
HILL, JARED DAKOTA 
172 HOLDER LOOP RD RISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
HIXSON, SCOTT DOUGLAS 
8236 PRUETT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
----
HOLDER, MICHAEL DALE 
7500 BANTHER RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
----
IRVIN, MICHAEL LANCE 
4616 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162235 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
JARRETT, SHAWN MITCHELL 
1304 RESIN LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
----
JORDAN, RAKIYAH L 
5333 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
----
KELLEY, RYAN OVELL 
4711 N FOREST RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
----
KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD 
302 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
LAYNE, SHASTA DAWN 
7476 DAVIS MILL ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT ON POLICE
ASSAULT ON POLICE
----
LINDSEY, ERICA JEAN 
1999 EUCHEE ROAD TEN MILE, 37880 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
LOPEZ, GENRY VIDAL 

Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
----
MCDANIEL, BRANDON DEONTE 
534 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
MORSE, DEREK 
PO BOX 5000 MOUNTAIN CITY, 37683 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
PERRY, CHRISTOPHER 
906 HEATHERLOCK LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
RAMSEY, THOMAS S 
106 D STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
RICHARDS, KENDRICK LEBRIN 
3902 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
ROLAND, TY ALLEN 
2102 FAIRLANE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
SANTOS, SEBASTIAN 
1539 N CONCORD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
----
SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND 
8823 FOREST CREEK LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I WITH INTENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
SEALS, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
445 COLONIAL DRIVE APT 13 IMLAY CITY, 48444 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
----
SEEPE, SARA ELIZABETH 
1208 DUGDALE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
SHADWICK, JONATHAN TYLER 
4675 HENDON ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
ASSAULT ON POLICE OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
SHEARER, SHEILA M 
3218 GLEASON DR APT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
SHELTON SHAW, NOA K 
127 ORRIE MOSS CT SE CLEVELAND, 373237798 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
SPRAGUE, DAVID THOMAS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CALHOUN CO ALABAMA)
----
SWAFFORD, STEVEN ALFONZO 
478 ILLINOIS AVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
TATE, JASON ARTHUR 
3918 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $1000
----
TERRELL, CARLOS LADALE 
5209 DONALIN LANE HIXSON, 37443 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
TERRY, VANESSA LUXAMANA 
4710 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
----
TURLEY, BO JAMES 
7427 W HWY 136 CHICKAMUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (SEDGWICK CO KANSAS)
----
VALENTINO, JOSEPH DANIEL 
138 LEGGETT RD GRAYSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER 1000
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
WASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE 
5111 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
WATKINS, KELVIN LATRELL 
2011 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
FALSE REPORTS
----
WILLINGHAM, JAMES MAURICE 
721 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
WOODS, ERIC LEBRON 
1815 E 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

