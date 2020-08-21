Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, RUBIN DAVID
3315 MOUNTIAN VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
----
ARMOUR, AMANDA A
5141 TURKEYFOOT TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
----
BAXTER, BRIANNA PAIGE
225 INEZ RD WHTESIDE, 37396
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
----
BEHLAU, GARRETT WARREN
2671 WATERHAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
ABUSE OF CORPSE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
----
BOYD, JOHN LEE
7110 E BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT
----
BRUCE, CORNEILOUS ALEXANDER
824 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
----
BURNS, VANORA H
7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
CALLAHAN, JEFFERY SCOTT
3049 NEW YORK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESION OF SCHEDULE II
----
CLEOTILDE, JESSICA
CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
----
DANIELS, CHARLES
807 NORTH ST.
A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
----
DIEGO, CARLOS
1331 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FELONY EVADING ARREST
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
DIXON, DAMEYNE TRAMMELL
1110 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
EDGERTON, SHENKIA SHONTRELL
17 WEST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
----
EDWARDS, QUIANA QUERIYEE
4025 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
----
FAUSEL, ADAM RICHARD
584 W. HILL ST NIPOMO, 93444
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN SAN LUIS OBISPO CO,
----
FINLEY, GREGORY ROBERT
658 S MCDONALD RD SW MC DONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
----
FREDRICKS, THOMAS EVERETTE
801 TUNNEL BLVD, APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
GLOVER, BERNARD NATHANIEL
701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 111 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
GODFREY, CHRISTOPHER NATHAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INDECENT EXPOSURE
----
GOODRUM, JAMES LUCIOUS
1507 WHEELER CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
GREEN, VICKY
135 FULTS ST TRACY CITY, 37387
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
HAWKINS, JOHN WESTLEY
655SLYGO RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
HEADRICK, PHILLIP WAYNE
1512 APT A HARTWELL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37413
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (ELDERLY
----
HILL, JARED DAKOTA
172 HOLDER LOOP RD RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
HIXSON, SCOTT DOUGLAS
8236 PRUETT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
----
HOLDER, MICHAEL DALE
7500 BANTHER RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
----
IRVIN, MICHAEL LANCE
4616 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162235
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
JARRETT, SHAWN MITCHELL
1304 RESIN LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
----
JORDAN, RAKIYAH L
5333 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
----
KELLEY, RYAN OVELL
4711 N FOREST RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
----
KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD
302 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
LAYNE, SHASTA DAWN
7476 DAVIS MILL ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT ON POLICE
ASSAULT ON POLICE
----
LINDSEY, ERICA JEAN
1999 EUCHEE ROAD TEN MILE, 37880
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
LOPEZ, GENRY VIDAL
,
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
----
MCDANIEL, BRANDON DEONTE
534 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
MORSE, DEREK
PO BOX 5000 MOUNTAIN CITY, 37683
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
PERRY, CHRISTOPHER
906 HEATHERLOCK LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
RAMSEY, THOMAS S
106 D STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
RICHARDS, KENDRICK LEBRIN
3902 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
ROLAND, TY ALLEN
2102 FAIRLANE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 00000
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
SANTOS, SEBASTIAN
1539 N CONCORD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
----
SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND
8823 FOREST CREEK LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I WITH INTENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
SEALS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
445 COLONIAL DRIVE APT 13 IMLAY CITY, 48444
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
----
SEEPE, SARA ELIZABETH
1208 DUGDALE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
SHADWICK, JONATHAN TYLER
4675 HENDON ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
ASSAULT ON POLICE OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
SHEARER, SHEILA M
3218 GLEASON DR APT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
SHELTON SHAW, NOA K
127 ORRIE MOSS CT SE CLEVELAND, 373237798
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
SPRAGUE, DAVID THOMAS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CALHOUN CO ALABAMA)
----
SWAFFORD, STEVEN ALFONZO
478 ILLINOIS AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
TATE, JASON ARTHUR
3918 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $1000
----
TERRELL, CARLOS LADALE
5209 DONALIN LANE HIXSON, 37443
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
TERRY, VANESSA LUXAMANA
4710 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
----
TURLEY, BO JAMES
7427 W HWY 136 CHICKAMUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (SEDGWICK CO KANSAS)
----
VALENTINO, JOSEPH DANIEL
138 LEGGETT RD GRAYSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER 1000
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
WASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE
5111 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
WATKINS, KELVIN LATRELL
2011 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
FALSE REPORTS
----
WILLINGHAM, JAMES MAURICE
721 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
WOODS, ERIC LEBRON
1815 E 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ARMOUR, AMANDA A
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
|
|BAXTER, BRIANNA PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|
|BOYD, JOHN LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- HARASSMENT
|
|BRUCE, CORNEILOUS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
|
|CALLAHAN, JEFFERY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/31/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DANIELS, CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000
- USE OF STOLEN PLATES
|
|DIEGO, CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DIXON, DAMEYNE TRAMMELL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
|
|EDWARDS, QUIANA QUERIYEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GLOVER, BERNARD NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/26/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOODRUM, JAMES LUCIOUS
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/21/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GREEN, VICKY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/08/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HILL, JARED DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HOLDER, MICHAEL DALE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 03/06/1955
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|JARRETT, SHAWN MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|JORDAN, RAKIYAH L
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|KELLEY, RYAN OVELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|LINDSEY, ERICA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LOPEZ, GENRY VIDAL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|MORSE, DEREK
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PERRY, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/16/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
|
|PULLEY, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/09/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
|
|RAMSEY, THOMAS S
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RICHARDS, KENDRICK LEBRIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/31/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ROLAND, TY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/16/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SANTOS, SEBASTIAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
|
|SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/27/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I WITH INTENT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SEALS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|SHELTON SHAW, NOA K
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SPRAGUE, DAVID THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CALHOUN CO ALABAMA)
|
|SWAFFORD, STEVEN ALFONZO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
|
|TERRELL, CARLOS LADALE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
|
|TERRY, VANESSA LUXAMANA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|TURLEY, BO JAMES
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (SEDGWICK CO KANSAS)
|
|WASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/07/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|