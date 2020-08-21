Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, RUBIN DAVID

3315 MOUNTIAN VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

----

ARMOUR, AMANDA A

5141 TURKEYFOOT TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

----

BAXTER, BRIANNA PAIGE

225 INEZ RD WHTESIDE, 37396

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

----

BEHLAU, GARRETT WARREN

2671 WATERHAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

ABUSE OF CORPSE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

----

BOYD, JOHN LEE

7110 E BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT

----

BRUCE, CORNEILOUS ALEXANDER

824 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

----

BURNS, VANORA H

7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

CALLAHAN, JEFFERY SCOTT

3049 NEW YORK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESION OF SCHEDULE II

----

CLEOTILDE, JESSICA

CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

----

DANIELS, CHARLES

807 NORTH ST.

A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000USE OF STOLEN PLATES----DIEGO, CARLOS1331 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFELONY EVADING ARRESTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----DIXON, DAMEYNE TRAMMELL1110 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR----EDGERTON, SHENKIA SHONTRELL17 WEST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)----EDWARDS, QUIANA QUERIYEE4025 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF----FAUSEL, ADAM RICHARD584 W. HILL ST NIPOMO, 93444Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN SAN LUIS OBISPO CO,----FINLEY, GREGORY ROBERT658 S MCDONALD RD SW MC DONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00----FREDRICKS, THOMAS EVERETTE801 TUNNEL BLVD, APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----GLOVER, BERNARD NATHANIEL701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 111 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----GODFREY, CHRISTOPHER NATHANHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (INDECENT EXPOSURE----GOODRUM, JAMES LUCIOUS1507 WHEELER CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----GREEN, VICKY135 FULTS ST TRACY CITY, 37387Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----HAWKINS, JOHN WESTLEY655SLYGO RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION----HEADRICK, PHILLIP WAYNE1512 APT A HARTWELL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37413Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT (ELDERLY----HILL, JARED DAKOTA172 HOLDER LOOP RD RISING FAWN, 30738Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR----HIXSON, SCOTT DOUGLAS8236 PRUETT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION----HOLDER, MICHAEL DALE7500 BANTHER RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE----IRVIN, MICHAEL LANCE4616 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162235Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY----JARRETT, SHAWN MITCHELL1304 RESIN LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)----JORDAN, RAKIYAH L5333 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY----KELLEY, RYAN OVELL4711 N FOREST RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE----KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD302 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----LAYNE, SHASTA DAWN7476 DAVIS MILL ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSASSAULT ON POLICEASSAULT ON POLICE----LINDSEY, ERICA JEAN1999 EUCHEE ROAD TEN MILE, 37880Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----LOPEZ, GENRY VIDALAge at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE----MCDANIEL, BRANDON DEONTE534 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY----MORSE, DEREKPO BOX 5000 MOUNTAIN CITY, 37683Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: OtherBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----PERRY, CHRISTOPHER906 HEATHERLOCK LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----RAMSEY, THOMAS S106 D STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----RICHARDS, KENDRICK LEBRIN3902 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----ROLAND, TY ALLEN2102 FAIRLANE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 00000Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVEHICULAR ASSAULTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----SANTOS, SEBASTIAN1539 N CONCORD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY----SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND8823 FOREST CREEK LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENTPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I WITH INTENTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----SEALS, MICHAEL ANTHONY445 COLONIAL DRIVE APT 13 IMLAY CITY, 48444Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT----SEEPE, SARA ELIZABETH1208 DUGDALE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDOMESTIC ASSAULT----SHADWICK, JONATHAN TYLER4675 HENDON ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)ASSAULT ON POLICE OFFICERRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT----SHEARER, SHEILA M3218 GLEASON DR APT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----SHELTON SHAW, NOA K127 ORRIE MOSS CT SE CLEVELAND, 373237798Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR----SPRAGUE, DAVID THOMASHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CALHOUN CO ALABAMA)----SWAFFORD, STEVEN ALFONZO478 ILLINOIS AVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----TATE, JASON ARTHUR3918 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OVER $1000----TERRELL, CARLOS LADALE5209 DONALIN LANE HIXSON, 37443Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING----TERRY, VANESSA LUXAMANA4710 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE----TURLEY, BO JAMES7427 W HWY 136 CHICKAMUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (SEDGWICK CO KANSAS)----VALENTINO, JOSEPH DANIEL138 LEGGETT RD GRAYSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OVER 1000POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----WASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE5111 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT----WATKINS, KELVIN LATRELL2011 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONFALSE REPORTS----WILLINGHAM, JAMES MAURICE721 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT----WOODS, ERIC LEBRON1815 E 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ARMOUR, AMANDA A

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/14/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN BAXTER, BRIANNA PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/04/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE BOYD, JOHN LEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/09/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT BRUCE, CORNEILOUS ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/11/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CALLAHAN, JEFFERY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/31/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESION OF SCHEDULE II DANIELS, CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/30/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000

USE OF STOLEN PLATES DIEGO, CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FELONY EVADING ARREST

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DIXON, DAMEYNE TRAMMELL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/09/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR EDWARDS, QUIANA QUERIYEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/26/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GLOVER, BERNARD NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/26/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GOODRUM, JAMES LUCIOUS

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/21/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GREEN, VICKY

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 12/08/1960

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, JARED DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 HOLDER, MICHAEL DALE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 03/06/1955

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE JARRETT, SHAWN MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/14/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) JORDAN, RAKIYAH L

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/27/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY KELLEY, RYAN OVELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/03/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE LINDSEY, ERICA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/20/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LOPEZ, GENRY VIDAL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/15/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE MORSE, DEREK

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PERRY, CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/16/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PULLEY, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/09/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00 RAMSEY, THOMAS S

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/23/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RICHARDS, KENDRICK LEBRIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/31/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ROLAND, TY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/16/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SANTOS, SEBASTIAN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/20/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/27/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I WITH INTENT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SEALS, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/08/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT SHELTON SHAW, NOA K

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SPRAGUE, DAVID THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CALHOUN CO ALABAMA)