Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths For 5 Days In Row; 78 New Cases

The Health Department reported an additional 78 coronavirus cases in Hamilton County Saturday, bringing the new total to 7,310. There are no more deaths and the toll remains at 63 for the fifth day in a row.

Tennessee had 14 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,563, state Health Department officials said. 

There were 1,239 new cases in the state for a total of 142,083.

There were 73 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 6,328.

There have been 103,426 people recover from the virus.

Testing numbers are above two million.

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 25,527 cases, up 100; 364 deaths, up 4

Davidson County: 22,656 cases, up 39; 245 deaths

Knox County: 5,682 cases, up 75; 49 deaths

Bledsoe County:  763 cases, up 3; 3 deaths

Bradley County: 2,306 cases, up 30; 16 deaths

Franklin County: 417 cases, up 5; 4 deaths

Grundy County: 139 cases; 2 deaths

Marion County: 289 cases, up 4; 5 deaths

McMinn County: 695 cases, up 11; 20 deaths

Meigs County: 134 cases, up 3; 2 deaths

Monroe County: 591 cases, up 11; 10 deaths

Polk County: 298 cases, up 2; 10 deaths

Rhea County: 612 cases, up 6; 2 deaths

Sequatchie County: 135 cases, down 1; 1 death

For more information on COVID-19, call the Health Department’s hotline at 209-8383, or visit their website at Health.HamiltonTN.org.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, MATTHEW CHARLES 1260 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR ----- BUSH, KELLI JEANINE 5920 DOGWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING UNDER ... (click for more)

Donald Owens, 50, Killed In Single-Vehicle Accident On Ooltewah-Georgetown Road

Donald Owens, 50, was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road on Friday afternoon. At approximately 12:30 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff deputies responded to the 6300 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road for the report of a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located the crash. Preliminary investigation ... (click for more)

COVID Testing At Alstom Plant

I would like to compliment all the people involved with COVID testing that is going on at the Alstom plant. My wife and I were in and out of line in less than 10 minutes. Everyone working the lines were very courteous and efficient in their duties. They looked at our licenses and wrote down all of the necessary info as they continued to move the line forward. The nasal swabbing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Monitor The "Virtual"

Rutherford County is more easily identified as “Murfreesboro” and last week it was beset by a dark cloud indeed. The public schools sent home a directive with its students that demanded children’s parents, or others who are interested in a child’s well-being, are not allowed to watch the virtual classes that are now being taught to public school students across Tennessee. That’s ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Not Ruthless Enough In 2-1 Loss

The Chattanooga Red Wolves were both dominating and disappointing during the first 80 minutes of their 2-1 loss against Tormenta FC. Despite creating chance after chance, especially after dazzling sequences on the wing by Marky Hernandez, Chattanooga could only procure one goal. Tormenta’s Marco Micaletto finally got Tormenta on the board in the 80th minute, equalizing what looked ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Set To Host Tormenta FC Saturday

The Chattanooga Red Wolves look to break even against Tormenta FC on August 22, 2020 at home in CHI Memorial Stadium. The Chattanooga Red Wolves will play against Statesboro, Georgia’s Tormenta FC who previously tied the Chattanooga Red Wolves 2-2 in the season opener. After going down 1-0 early in the match Red Wolves Forward, Greg Hurst, found the net not once but twice. This ... (click for more)


