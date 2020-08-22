Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths For 5 Days In Row; 78 New Cases

The Health Department reported an additional 78 coronavirus cases in Hamilton County Saturday, bringing the new total to 7,310. There are no more deaths and the toll remains at 63 for the fifth day in a row.
Tennessee had 14 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,563, state Health Department officials said.
There were 1,239 new cases in the state for a total of 142,083.
There were 73 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 6,328.
There have been 103,426 people recover from the virus.
Testing numbers are above two million.
Here are the numbers by county:
Shelby County: 25,527 cases, up 100; 364 deaths, up 4
Davidson County: 22,656 cases, up 39; 245 deaths
Knox County: 5,682 cases, up 75; 49 deaths
Bledsoe County: 763 cases, up 3; 3 deaths
Bradley County: 2,306 cases, up 30; 16 deaths
Franklin County: 417 cases, up 5; 4 deaths
Grundy County: 139 cases; 2 deaths
Marion County: 289 cases, up 4; 5 deaths
McMinn County: 695 cases, up 11; 20 deaths
Meigs County: 134 cases, up 3; 2 deaths
Monroe County: 591 cases, up 11; 10 deaths
Polk County: 298 cases, up 2; 10 deaths
Rhea County: 612 cases, up 6; 2 deaths
Sequatchie County: 135 cases, down 1; 1 death
For more information on COVID-19, call the Health Department’s hotline at 209-8383, or visit their website at Health.HamiltonTN.org.