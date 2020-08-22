Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths For 5 Days In Row; 78 New Cases





The Health Department reported an additional 78 coronavirus cases in Hamilton County Saturday, bringing the new total to 7,310. There are no more deaths and the toll remains at 63 for the fifth day in a row.Tennessee had 14 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,563, state Health Department officials said.There were 1,239 new cases in the state for a total of 142,083.There were 73 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 6,328.There have been 103,426 people recover from the virus.Testing numbers are above two million.Here are the numbers by county:Shelby County: 25,527 cases, up 100; 364 deaths, up 4Davidson County: 22,656 cases, up 39; 245 deathsKnox County: 5,682 cases, up 75; 49 deathsBledsoe County: 763 cases, up 3; 3 deathsBradley County: 2,306 cases, up 30; 16 deathsFranklin County: 417 cases, up 5; 4 deathsGrundy County: 139 cases; 2 deathsMarion County: 289 cases, up 4; 5 deathsMcMinn County: 695 cases, up 11; 20 deathsMeigs County: 134 cases, up 3; 2 deathsMonroe County: 591 cases, up 11; 10 deathsPolk County: 298 cases, up 2; 10 deathsRhea County: 612 cases, up 6; 2 deathsSequatchie County: 135 cases, down 1; 1 deathFor more information on COVID-19, call the Health Department’s hotline at 209-8383, or visit their website at Health.HamiltonTN.org.