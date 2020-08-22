Brandon McDaniel, Already Facing Murder Charge, Is Accused In 2nd Shooting

A Chattanooga man is facing first-degree murder after being connected with two different shootings. Police have charged 21-year-old Brandon McDaniel in a second case.

He was arrested on Thursday in the Monday killing of Donald Troutwine, 25, at a house on 15th Avenue.

In the new case, law enforcement responded to a shot person call, and officers learned the incident happened at the victim’s residence on Mulberry Street. Police said they found a spent .380 caliber shell casing, and then received an update from the hospital and went there.

The victim said he was outside his house when a gold SUV pulled up. The SUV was occupied by a male and female, and he told them to leave his property, which led to an argument. The victim said the man told him he knew where the victim lives, and would be coming back. The victim said he armed himself and continued to do yard work.

He said 30 minutes later, the SUV came back and the driver started talking to him as he tried to walk away. He said the victim said the driver stepped out and said “(Expletive), I’ll kill your (expletive) ass right now!” As he was walking away, the man shot him in the back.

As the victim attempted to run, he looked back at the shooter and was shot in the hip. Police said when the shooter then fled, the victim shot back.

The next day, officers responded to the homicide on 15th Avenue, and another spent .380 caliber casing was also found there. They identified the suspect as McDaniel. He was apprehended the next day and transported to the Police Service Center.

Police said McDaniel admitted to shooting the victim on the Aug. 16 incident, and said he used the same firearm and gold SUV in both incidents.

McDaniel said he shot the victim in self-defense, and that the victim shot first and that McDaniel left the area after being shot at. Police said McDaniel told them he returned to the residence with a sibling to speak to the victim. He said he shot at the victim once he believed the victim was going to try shooting at him again.

Police said his statement contradicted physical evidence from the scene. They also noted that McDaniel never called the police after the incident happened. McDaniel was then charged with attempted first-degree murder.