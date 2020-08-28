 Friday, August 28, 2020 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths, 111 More Cases; Tennessee Has 28 More Deaths

Friday, August 28, 2020

There have been two more COVID-19-related deaths in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced on Friday. The toll has climbed to 74.

 

An additional 111 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 7,794.

 

There have been 6,076 Hamilton County residents recover from the virus and there are currently 1,644 active cases. 

 

There are 52 COVID patients in Chattanooga hospitals, plus two that are suspected. Those include 21 Hamilton County residents. Intensive Care patients increased from 13 to 17.

 

Tennessee had 28 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,701, state Health Department officials said. 

There were 1,636 new cases in the state for a total of 150,815.

There were 74 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 6,751.

There have been 113,313 people recover from the virus.

Testing numbers are above 2.15 million.

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 26,649 cases, up 145; 378 deaths, up 1

Davidson County: 23,321 cases, up 140; 254 deaths, up 3

Knox County: 6,170 cases, up 171; 51 deaths

Bledsoe County:  773 cases, up 1; 3 deaths

Bradley County: 2,439 cases, up 23; 16 deaths

Franklin County: 470 cases, up 10; 4 deaths

Grundy County: 147 cases; 2 deaths

Marion County: 318 cases, up 4; 6 deaths

McMinn County: 775 cases, up 10; 21 deaths

Meigs County: 159 cases, up 8; 2 deaths

Monroe County: 711 cases, up 30; 14 deaths

Polk County: 319 cases, up 1; 10 deaths

Rhea County: 639 cases, up 4; 3 deaths

Sequatchie County: 141 cases; 1 death

 


August 28, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

August 28, 2020

Georgia Has 79 More Coronavirus Deaths, 2,383 Cases

August 28, 2020

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been an additional 79 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,471. There were 2,383 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)



Opinion

Students Need To Be In School

As a member of the Hamilton County School Board, I am very proud that Dr. Bryan Johnson and the Board decided and committed to open our schools. Since the very first discussion about opening schools this fall, Dr. Johnson was adamant that schools open because students need to be in school and our community wants to see our schools open and our children learning. It’s troubling ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Erlanger Struggle

The offer to buy Chattanooga’s largest hospital this week was a total surprise. When I learned a private equity firm from Pennsylvania was offering $475 million to buy Erlanger Hospital it was, to use this 2020’s Word of Year, “unprecedented.” But like the coronavirus that has buckled our nation to its knees, senseless racial riots that have aggrieved our precious United States ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Rise In COVID-19 Cases Shuts Down Vols Football Practice

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s football practice on Friday was canceled and the team’s preseason work was put on hold because of an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within its ranks. UT coach Jeremy Pruitt made the announcement via a Zoom teleconference. “We re-tested everybody this morning to see where we’re at,” he said. “Our No. 1 priority here is to be able to protect ... (click for more)

New Amsterdam Cancels Match With CFC As "Statement For Racial Justice"

Chattanooga FC's Saturday night soccer match at Finley Stadium has been cancelled. Officials said, "Our opponents have declined to make the trip to play the game as a statement of support for racial justice and against police brutality. Chattanooga FC respects this decision made by New Amsterdam and their players. "Our club's mission is to use soccer as a tool to build ... (click for more)


