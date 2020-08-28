Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths, 111 More Cases; Tennessee Has 28 More Deaths

There have been two more COVID-19-related deaths in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced on Friday. The toll has climbed to 74.

An additional 111 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 7,794.

There have been 6,076 Hamilton County residents recover from the virus and there are currently 1,644 active cases.

There are 52 COVID patients in Chattanooga hospitals, plus two that are suspected. Those include 21 Hamilton County residents. Intensive Care patients increased from 13 to 17.

Tennessee had 28 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,701, state Health Department officials said.



There were 1,636 new cases in the state for a total of 150,815.



There were 74 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 6,751.



There have been 113,313 people recover from the virus.



Testing numbers are above 2.15 million.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 26,649 cases, up 145; 378 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 23,321 cases, up 140; 254 deaths, up 3



Knox County: 6,170 cases, up 171; 51 deaths



Bledsoe County: 773 cases, up 1; 3 deaths



Bradley County: 2,439 cases, up 23; 16 deaths



Franklin County: 470 cases, up 10; 4 deaths



Grundy County: 147 cases; 2 deaths



Marion County: 318 cases, up 4; 6 deaths



McMinn County: 775 cases, up 10; 21 deaths



Meigs County: 159 cases, up 8; 2 deaths



Monroe County: 711 cases, up 30; 14 deaths



Polk County: 319 cases, up 1; 10 deaths



Rhea County: 639 cases, up 4; 3 deaths



Sequatchie County: 141 cases; 1 death



