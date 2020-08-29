 Saturday, August 29, 2020 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Murder Conviction Of Cortez Sims Is Upheld In Tennessee Court Of Appeals

Saturday, August 29, 2020

The Court of Criminal Appeals of Tennessee at Knoxville announced on Friday that it was upholding the conviction of Cortez Lebron Sims.

On April 7, 2017, a Criminal Court jury found Sims guilty in a mass shooting at College Hill Courts on Jan. 7, 2015. Judge Barry Steelman imposed a sentence of life for the first-degree murder of Talitha Bowman, as well as concurrent sentences of 25 years for attempted murder in the shooting of Bianca Horton, her daughter Zoe Horton and Marcel Christopher.

In the appeal, attorneys for the defendant argued that the trial court erred by: (1) denying the Defendant’s motion for a change of venue; (2) admitting evidence related to a photographic lineup and an unavailable witness’s prior identification of the Defendant; (3) admitting a gang validation form showing the Defendant’s gang membership; (4) admitting a jail phone call between the Defendant and a third party; (5) admitting evidence of a gun and shell casings that were later determined to be unrelated to this case; (6) admitting a bloody onesie worn by the infant victim in this case; and (7) admitting evidence related to gang violence and an on-going gang feud.

Upon our review of the record, we determine that the trial court did not commit reversible error and affirm the judgments of the trial court. The appeals court addressed each alleged error, affirming that the investigators and prosecutors with the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office acted appropriately.

In affirming the conviction, the appeals court said "...the trial court found that the 'common thread' among these incidents was “the fact that all of these victims and perpetrators are members of the Athens Park Bloods or the Bounty Hunter Bloods and the fact that all of these people are apparently, by this totality of the circumstances and circumstantial evidence, involved in something that’s causing them each to be victimized.”

"This opinion affirms the outstanding work of the Chattanooga Police Department and the tireless efforts of the jury in seeking justice," said Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston.

The case was prosecuted by Lance Pope, now with the Chattanooga law firm of Patrick, Beard, Schulman and Jacoway, and Kevin Brown, now with the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee. 


August 29, 2020

A motorcyclist wrecked on Highway 153 a block north of Gadd Road early Saturday afternoon. Witnesses said the driver was thrown was his vehicle and was lying in the middle of the highway. ... (click for more)

The Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District is unveiling a new COVID-19 testing program effective Tuesday. Testing remains free. The new program will feature additional ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been an additional 106 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,576. There were 2,428 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



A motorcyclist wrecked on Highway 153 a block north of Gadd Road early Saturday afternoon. Witnesses said the driver was thrown was his vehicle and was lying in the middle of the highway. An ambulance arrived at the scene. The motorcyclist had been traveling southbound. It happened around 12:45 p.m. (click for more)

The Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District is unveiling a new COVID-19 testing program effective Tuesday. Testing remains free. The new program will feature additional testing times and more easily found test sites throughout Northwest Georgia. “Our goal is to increase testing in Northwest Georgia by making it more convenient for the public while better ... (click for more)

Mobs Are Getting Worse

Violent gangs spreading terror across this country are getting worse. As long as leftist mayors fearful of offending them keep making excuses for them, conditions in America won’t get better only worse. In DC, the buffoon mayor essentially capitulated to the mob. After President Trump’s acceptance speech, Senator Rand Paul and his wife were walking to their hotel from the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

It has just been universally proclaimed that not one American who, in 2015, participated in a quiz that asked, “Where do you see yourself in five years?” had the correct answer. With that, welcome to this week’s edition of The Saturday Funnies. Of course, the best one-liner of the day, with the remnants of Hurricane Laura now whistling through our community, is to suddenly look ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Rise In COVID-19 Cases Shuts Down Vols Football Practice

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s football practice on Friday was canceled and the team’s preseason work was put on hold because of an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within its ranks. UT coach Jeremy Pruitt made the announcement via a Zoom teleconference. “We re-tested everybody this morning to see where we’re at,” he said. “Our No. 1 priority here is to be able to protect ... (click for more)

New Amsterdam Cancels Match With CFC As "Statement For Racial Justice"

Chattanooga FC's Saturday night soccer match at Finley Stadium has been cancelled. Officials said, "Our opponents have declined to make the trip to play the game as a statement of support for racial justice and against police brutality. Chattanooga FC respects this decision made by New Amsterdam and their players. "Our club's mission is to use soccer as a tool to build ... (click for more)


