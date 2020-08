Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 27-Aug. 2:

SMITH JESSICA JADE W/F 39 OFFICER WORLEY LPD AFFIXING TAG, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

JOHNSON ASHLEY NICOLE W/F 28 EVANS RPD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

MASSEY TERRY CHASE W/M 32 PROBATION HOLD FOR COURT

JUV JUV JUV W/M 16 OFFICER MILLER

BOURQUE THOMAS JOSEPH W/M 38 OFFICER CAMP POINTING OR AIMING GUN OR PISTOL AT ANOTHER, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE, SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE

TEAGUE LUKE JOHN W/M 24 OFFICER BARKLEY PEDESTRIAN UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HARRIS ERIC LEE W/M 30 OFFICER BARKLEY BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE

BROCK BRANDEN MICHAEL W/M 24 OFFICER THOMASON TERRORISTIC THREATS, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, BATTERY, SEXUAL BATTERY, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN ALLOW TO WITNESS FELONY/BATTERY/FAMILY VIOLENCE

SHIELDS SON JON MARK W/M 22 OFFICER WEBER DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

DEAN SHAUN EVERETT W/M 41 OFFICER MILLER CHILD MOLESTATION (2 COUNTS), AGGRAVATED CHILD MOLESTATION (2 COUNTS)

GREEN KERI RENEE W/F 43 OFFICER KIRBY HINDERING APPREHENSION OR PUNISHMENT OF CRIMINAL, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

GREEN ANTHONY DREW W/M 32 OFFICER KIRBY WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

CARDWELL ASHLEY RENEE W/F 34 MATTHEWS LMJCDTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

SACKETT DANNY HAROLD W/M 29 MATTHEWS LMJCDTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

GLADDEN JONATHAN ADAM W/M 36 MATTHEWS LMJCDTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

BARKLEY JEWELL DIANA W/F 44 SELF PDC TRANSPORT

DAVIS SHELBY NICOLE W/F 29 HARRIS LMJCDTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

ROBERSON JORDY LAMAR W/M 35 OFFICER THOMASON DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED, OPEN CONTAINER

BUTLER PATRICK NEAL W/M 57 OFFICER BARKLEY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, OPEN CONTAINER

TOMLIN GERTRUDE COLLEEN W/F 62 OFFICER WEBER POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, SALE, DISTRIBUTION, OR POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS DRUGS, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY

JOHNSON AMANDA LYNNETTE W/F 41 OFFICER WEBER POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, SALE, DISTRIBUTION, OR POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS DRUGS, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY

FORTUNE PAULA MARLENE W/F 50 OFFICER WEBER POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, SALE, DISTRIBUTION, OR POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS DRUGS, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER

CRUMLEY TIMOTHY DALE WM 45 OFFICER WOOTEN DUI, FTA (M)

JOHNSON JOHN EDWARD WM 53 WEBER POSS.

METH, DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, PROBATION (F)

GREEN ANTHONY DREW WM 32 *** RETURN FROM CHI

KILGORE DANA LEIGH WF 43 OFFICER COPPOCK BATTERY FVA

DEMPSEY JUSTIN MICHAEL WM 21 SELF RETURN FROM FURLOUGH

GRAVIET-STARR DILLION D-GOUKER WM 26 LPD SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

HUGHES JEREMY BRYANT WM 19 GARRISON CPD BATTERY FVA

BETHUNE JAMES ALEXANDER W/M 37 130870 OFFICER SCHRADER DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CRAIG COBY WADE W/M 25 61957 PROBATION HOLD FOR COURT

COOK BRITTANY NICHOLE W/F 24 130881 OFFICER JONES DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, OPEN CONTAINER

RACKLEY BRANDON DALE W/M 34 38 OFFICER HENRY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, OPEN CONTAINER, AFFIXING TAG, PROBATION VIOLATION – MISD

ALEXANDER DALTON MITCHELL W/M 22 OFFICER HUGGINS RPD DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PHILLIPS MATTHEW JASON W/M 29 OFFICER BARKLEY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I – HEROIN

MIKEL DESTINY FAITH W/F 21 OFFICER BARKLEY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I – HEROIN, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

RAMSEY CHELSEA DIONNE W/F 29 OFFICER BARKLEY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

CARDWELL ASHLEY RENEE W/F 34 OFFICER JONES CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT A FELONY, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, BURGLARY 1ST DEGREE

MORRISON MARC DOUGLAS W/M 44 OFFICER JONES CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT A FELONY, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

TACKETT MICHEAL SHANE W/M 36 OFFICER JONES CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT A FELONY, CRIMINAL TRESPASS