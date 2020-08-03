Citizens Also Reporting Scam Calls By Someone Using Clone Of Circuit Court Phone Number

Officials in the Hamilton County Circuit Court Clerk's Office said they are also a target in a recent rash of phone fraud.

The Criminal Court Clerk’s Office earlier alerted the public of a potential scam that involves citizens receiving phone calls from 423-209-7600, which is the primary trunk line for Hamilton County Sessions Court Division of Criminal Court (209-7600).

Officials said, "The number is apparently a cloned number which leads people to believe they are receiving an official call from the court.



"Allegedly, once the citizen answers the phone, the caller will ask the person a question which will most likely result in a 'yes' answer leading Clerk’s Office personnel to believe they are trying to solicit the citizens’ recorded voice approval for scamming purposes.



“Bottom line is the Criminal Court Clerk’s Office is not calling people asking them random questions,” stated Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean.We always communicate official court business by mail.”

On Monday, Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry said, "The Hamilton County Sessions Civil Clerk’s Office has received numerous phone calls relating to a scam. This appears to be 'spoofing' the primary number of the Sessions Civil Clerk’s office, which is 423-209-7630.

“It is not the practice of the Civil Clerk’s office to contact the public regarding criminal matters.”



If someone believes they have been contacted by this number or if members of our media have additional questions pertaining to this potential scam, please contact the Criminal Court Clerk’s Office at 423-209-7500 or the Sessions Civil Clerk’s office, which is 423-209-7630.

