Here are the mug shots:

ATWOOD, SARAH NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BEARD, ANGELA JOYCE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 09/19/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CRIBBS, CHARLES JEROME

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/16/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DURHAM, AMANDA PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/17/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLIOTT, BOBBY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/16/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE) FINNEY, TINA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/17/1974

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORTNER, JAMES TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 02/26/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO) GANN, AMANDA ANN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/05/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Charge(s):

USE OF STOLEN PLATES

DRIVING WITH LICENSE SUSPENDED

THEFT OF PROPERTY GREENHILL, ALLEN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/16/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HEITMAN, LESLEA SUSAN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

JACKSON, KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KAZWELL, KRISTIN MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/18/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) KILGORE, KATHERINE ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/25/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000 LACAYO, EDUARDO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOLLIS, KENTRAIL DEONTE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/20/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF LOWE, WILLIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/02/1971

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LUETGENS, MICHAEL C

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/07/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LUX, MICHELLE ANN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/12/1975

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT MCALLISTER, JAMES CLARENCE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/17/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCBEE, NYLE HUNTER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/21/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCKINNEY, LEON HOLTON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000 MILLER, CHARLES D

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/01/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MILLER, DAVID KEITH

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/18/1974

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, RONALD EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/28/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ORR, TERRIN JACK LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/20/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING POINTER, ANTONIO ROY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/31/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000 RAXTER, ELLIOTT B

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/09/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE REED, STEVEN WINFRED

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 09/24/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE RHODES, MICHELLE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/11/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIVERA, DARIO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/13/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)