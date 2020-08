Hamilton County Has Just 52 New Coronavirus Cases, But ICU Cases Continue To Go Up; Tennessee Has 25 More Deaths

Hamilton County had just 52 new coronavirus cases on Monday and deaths remained at 48.

However, the number of COVID patients in Intensive Care continued to go up and is now at 37.

Total cases now are 5,669 after the numbers have dropped in recent days.

There are 86 COVID patients hospitalized as well as four more suspected cases.

The number of active cases in Hamilton County was listed at 1,466 - up five since Monday.

Tennessee had 25 more deaths bringing the toll to 1,117.

There were 1,805 cases for a total of 112,441.

Ninety two more were hospitalized to bring that total to 4,900.

There have been 73,259 recover from the virus.

Testing numbers are above 1.59 million.

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 21,728 cases, up 236; 293 deaths, up 5

Davidson County: 19,563 cases, up 163; 205 deaths, up 3

Knox County: 4,108 cases, up 76; 37 deaths, up 1

Bledsoe County: 674 cases, up 2; 1 death

Bradley County: 1,739 cases, up 26; 10 deaths

Franklin County: 286 cases; 4 deaths

Grundy County: 102 cases, up 1; 2 deaths

Marion County: 209 cases, up 4; 4 deaths

McMinn County: 493 cases, up 4; 20 deaths

Meigs County: 99 cases, up 1; no deaths

Monroe County: 377 cases, up 11; 9 deaths

Polk County: 179 cases, up 14; 3 deaths - up 2

Rhea County: 511 cases, up 9; 1 death

Sequatchie County: 96 cases, up 2; 0 deaths