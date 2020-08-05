 Wednesday, August 5, 2020 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Lebovitz Family Members, CBL In Share Transactions As Creditors Bear Down

Members of the Lebovitz family and their CBL & Associates reported a number of share transactions that occurred on Friday as talks with creditors wore on.

The Chattanooga-based mall firm was unable to make certain interest payments as the fallout from the coronavirus slammed business operations.

Talks with creditors have been extended several times.

Recent postings with the Securities and Exchange Commission include discussion of possible bankruptcy filing as well as the possibility of being declared in default of its bonds.

The Lebovitz family founded CBL in the 1970s. Its extensive mall holdings include Hamilton Place Mall and Northgate Mall.

Alan Lebovitz reported the acquisition of 52,980 shares and 155,847 shares of CBL & Associates. It says he now holds 270,591 shares.

Charles B. Lebovitz reported the acquisition of 756,350 shares, 489,071 shares and 208,675 shares of CBL & Associates on Friday. It says he now owns 16,764,483 shares. He has another 26,565 shares by spouse and another 26,052 shares by trust.

Also, CBL & Associates reported the acquisition of 208,675 shares from CBL Properties on Friday. It says CBL & Associates now has 16,555,808 shares.

Price given on all the transactions is $0. 

 

 


August 5, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

August 5, 2020

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 8/5/20

August 5, 2020

Sheriff's Office Says Death Of Inmate At Bradley County Jail Was Suicide By Hanging


Following the passing of federal inmate Joseph Dewhurst at the Bradley County Jail on July 22, Sheriff Steve Lawson requested for an investigation to be conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.



Opinion

Wisest Republicans Are Those Who Skipped Lincoln Day Dinner

Thank you to United States Senate candidate Bill Hagerty's spokesperson for explaining why many attendees at last Friday's Republican fundraising dinner at the Convention Center were shipped in from other Tennessee counties. Specifically, candidate Hagerty's spokesperson explained that most similar events were already canceled; and that the Hamilton County fundraiser was "like

Roy Exum: We're Out Of 'Touch'

I've been a "people person" for all of my life and not until this past weekend did I become aware I have been suffering badly due to "lack of touch." A lifelong friend passed along a Daily Devotional where a gifted pastor in Massachusetts mourned the fact that – get this – she had been touched by another human being only four times in the last four months. As I paused to dwell on

Sports

Chattanooga FC Defender Raymond Lee Moves To USL Championship Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Chattanooga Football Club is announcing that the club has finalized a deal with Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the USL Championship that will send defender Raymond Lee to the Keystone state, pending league and federation approval. "From a club standpoint, it is always difficult to see a good player and better person leave" said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. "But I think

UTC's Sept. 3 Football Game With Western Kentucky Is Delayed

The UTC football game set at Western Kentucky on Sept. 3 will be delayed. Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said, "We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game. Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed


