Lebovitz Family Members, CBL In Share Transactions As Creditors Bear Down

Members of the Lebovitz family and their CBL & Associates reported a number of share transactions that occurred on Friday as talks with creditors wore on.

The Chattanooga-based mall firm was unable to make certain interest payments as the fallout from the coronavirus slammed business operations.

Talks with creditors have been extended several times.

Recent postings with the Securities and Exchange Commission include discussion of possible bankruptcy filing as well as the possibility of being declared in default of its bonds.

The Lebovitz family founded CBL in the 1970s. Its extensive mall holdings include Hamilton Place Mall and Northgate Mall.

Alan Lebovitz reported the acquisition of 52,980 shares and 155,847 shares of CBL & Associates. It says he now holds 270,591 shares.

Charles B. Lebovitz reported the acquisition of 756,350 shares, 489,071 shares and 208,675 shares of CBL & Associates on Friday. It says he now owns 16,764,483 shares. He has another 26,565 shares by spouse and another 26,052 shares by trust.

Also, CBL & Associates reported the acquisition of 208,675 shares from CBL Properties on Friday. It says CBL & Associates now has 16,555,808 shares.

Price given on all the transactions is $0.