Rhonda Thurman, Marco Perez, Joe Wingate Winning School Board Races

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Veteran Rhonda Thurman, newcomer Marco Perez and Chairman Joe Wingate appeared headed for victory in School Board races in the Thursday election.

In District 1, Ms. Thurman was ahead of Stephen Vickers.

Rhonda Thurman 2,183

Stephen Vickers 1,844

Mr. Perez had a substantial lead over Tom Decosimo for the District 2 seat being vacated by Kathy Lennon.

Marco Perez 4,405

Tom Decosimo 3,184

Chairman Wingate was ahead of challenger Debbi Meyers in District 7.

Joe Wingate 2,325

Debbi Meyers 1,901

In District 4, Tiffanie Robinson was unopposed.

 

 


August 6, 2020

August 6, 2020

August 6, 2020

Cindy Slater was the top vote-getter for the Seat 5B post once held by Jeff Yarber on the Bradley County Commission. She was named earlier by commission members after the unexpected death ... (click for more)

A 58-year-old man was killed while riding a bicycle late at night on Tuesday at Chickamauga, Ga. The Georgia State Patrol said John Sneed was struck by a pickup truck. It happened around ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain has closed its pool after a lifeguard tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said, "We do not believe it was contracted at the pool facility. The guard’s most recent shifts ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Cindy Slater was the top vote-getter for the Seat 5B post once held by Jeff Yarber on the Bradley County Commission. She was named earlier by commission members after the unexpected death of Mr. Yarber last August. Ms. Slater, a retiree, had 478 vote, or 48 percent. Dennis Goins had 339 votes and Tim Fowler 174 votes. For City Council At Large in Cleveland, veteran Avery ... (click for more)

A 58-year-old man was killed while riding a bicycle late at night on Tuesday at Chickamauga, Ga. The Georgia State Patrol said John Sneed was struck by a pickup truck. It happened around 10 p.m. on Highway 341. The bicyclist was near the center line. (click for more)

Busloads Of COVID-19 Headed This Way - And Response

Peaceful protests are a constitutional right of all Americans under normal conditions. These are not normal conditions. Atlanta is a major "hot spot" of new cases and total cases of the virus. So forgive me for saying this, but Atlantans, STAY HOME! Busloads with an estimated total of 500 protestors are probably bringing coronavirus to Miller Plaza Friday night at 6:30 in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re Out Of ‘Touch’

I’ve been a “people person” for all of my life and not until this past weekend did I become aware I have been suffering badly due to “lack of touch.” A lifelong friend passed along a Daily Devotional where a gifted pastor in Massachusetts mourned the fact that – get this – she had been touched by another human being only four times in the last four months. As I paused to dwell on ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Defender Raymond Lee Moves To USL Championship Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Chattanooga Football Club is announcing that the club has finalized a deal with Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the USL Championship that will send defender Raymond Lee to the Keystone state, pending league and federation approval. “From a club standpoint, it is always difficult to see a good player and better person leave” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “But I think ... (click for more)

UTC's Sept. 3 Football Game With Western Kentucky Is Delayed

The UTC football game set at Western Kentucky on Sept. 3 will be delayed. Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said, “We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game. Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed ... (click for more)


