Veteran Rhonda Thurman, newcomer Marco Perez and Chairman Joe Wingate appeared headed for victory in School Board races in the Thursday election.

In District 1, Ms. Thurman was ahead of Stephen Vickers.

Rhonda Thurman 2,183

Stephen Vickers 1,844



Mr. Perez had a substantial lead over Tom Decosimo for the District 2 seat being vacated by Kathy Lennon.

Marco Perez 4,405

Tom Decosimo 3,184

Chairman Wingate was ahead of challenger Debbi Meyers in District 7.

Joe Wingate 2,325

Debbi Meyers 1,901

In District 4, Tiffanie Robinson was unopposed.