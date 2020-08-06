Veteran Rhonda Thurman, newcomer Marco Perez and Chairman Joe Wingate appeared headed for victory in School Board races in the Thursday election.
In District 1, Ms. Thurman was ahead of Stephen Vickers.
Rhonda Thurman 2,183
Stephen Vickers 1,844
Mr. Perez had a substantial lead over Tom Decosimo for the District 2 seat being vacated by Kathy Lennon.
Marco Perez 4,405
Tom Decosimo 3,184
Chairman Wingate was ahead of challenger Debbi Meyers in District 7.
Joe Wingate 2,325
Debbi Meyers 1,901
In District 4, Tiffanie Robinson was unopposed.