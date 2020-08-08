Prosecutor Asks Sentence Of At Least 17 Years In Federal Prison For Former City Officer Charged In Sexual Assaults On Women

Prosecutors James Brooks is asking that a former Chattanooga Police officer be sentenced to at least 17 years in federal prison "for the multiple acts of sexual violence to which the defendant admitted guilt as part of the plea agreement."

Desmond Logan is set to appear Aug. 19 before Judge Curtis Collier for sentencing.

He earlier pleaded guilty to two violations of 18 U.S.C. § 242 (Deprivation of Constitutional Rights) for engaging in sexual misconduct during his interactions with two different women while on-duty as an officer with the Chattanooga Police Department.

A sentencing memorandum says, "During the early morning hours of June 12, 2018, the defendant, while on duty as a CPD police officer, handcuffed and arrested (Victim 1). Rather than transporting her directly to the Hamilton County Jail, he drove her in his squad car to an empty and isolated parking lot. There, the defendant, without her consent, sexually assaulted her, "resulting in vaginal pain and bruising."

In a second case, on the evening of Jan. 2, 2016, the defendant, while working a security detail at UTC, entered the passenger seat of (Victim 2)'s car and asked for a ride to his own car, which he claimed was parked in a different parking lot. The defendant then directed her to an empty and isolated parking lot. He took out his taser and put it against her leg, causing her to fear for her physical safety. When she tried to get out of her car to escape, the defendant prevented her from doing so, making her believe that he was going to rape and possibly kill her. The defendant ultimately got out of her car without causing significant physical harm to her, "though the trauma of the defendant’s conduct has long since stayed with her."

Prosecutor Brooks said there are two additional uncharged sexual assaults described in the plea agreement follow the same pattern as the first case.

During the night of July 31, 2015, the defendant, while on-duty as a CPD police officer, arrested a woman. Rather than transporting her to the Hamilton County Jail, the defendant drove her in his squad car to a secluded area where, without her consent, he sexually assaulted her. She immediately reported the sexual assault to CPD, and underwent a sexual assault nurse examiner’s (SANE) exam or rape kit. That evidence remained untested by CPD until years later, when she reported the defendant and the FBI launched an investigation.

The second uncharged sexual assault occurred during the night of May 30, 2016, when the defendant, while on duty as a CPD police officer, arrested another woman. Rather than transporting her to the Hamilton County Jail, the defendant drove her to a secluded area, where, without her consent, he made her put her mouth on his private area.

The prosecutor said, "The federal investigation established that the defendant, in addition to the two crimes set forth in the Information, sexually assaulted two more women while serving in his capacity as a police officer. As part of the plea agreement, the defendant admitted that he also committed these additional uncharged sexual assaults.

"A fifth assault, about which the United States learned after the defendant entered his guilty plea, and although beyond the reach of federal jurisdiction, establishes that the defendant’s predatory behavior was not confined to his actions as a police officer. During the evening of Aug. 8, 2015 - just over a week after the defendant had sexually assault another woman, she and her then-boyfriend went out socially with the defendant and other friends. They all slept at the defendant’s house. The woman and her then-boyfriend slept on the couch. Her boyfriend woke up early on the morning of Aug. 9, and went to work. She remained asleep, but awoke to find the defendant sexually assaulting her.