Here are the mug shots:

ARRINGTON, SEANNA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY) AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/05/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BEARD, RONNIE NM

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 05/11/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BROWN, JOSEPH DILLION

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/28/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2020

Charge(s):

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY BRYANT, SEPUOIA CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/05/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BUMPASS, DANGELO CORDARIOUS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/31/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATON OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERN BUSH, ALONTAE ARIAL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN CANNAMORE, LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/05/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE CHAMBERS, WILLIAM CARTER

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/10/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) COE, LATONYA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/07/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

COUGHLIN, SHANE JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/30/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FREEMAN, MCKENZIE LAUREN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/13/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) GALE, JOHN CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/11/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN GRAVITT, BRITTNEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/17/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 HIGGINS, CASSANDRA LAVON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/26/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HIMLIN, DAVID GENE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/02/1974

Arresting Agency: TVA



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/22/1980

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR REYNOLDS, JOYEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN RICE, REGINALD LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING STALLINGS, TAMIKA LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/15/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY