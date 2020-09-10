Texas Man Accused Of 2 Northwest Georgia Shootings Arrested After 72-Hour Manhunt

A Texas man accused in the shootings of two Northwest Georgia people, including a Whitfield County deputy, has been arrested after an almost 72-hour manhunt.

The search area included several square miles and multiple agencies were involved in the search.

Dalton Lee Potter was captured Wednesday night, according to the GBI.

Potter was arrested near a home in Gordon County. He was suffering from a head injury.

Potter had also shot a Gordon County man after an armed confrontation. That man was airlifted to an area hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

Potter will face charges in Whitfield County before possible extradition to Texas.