 Thursday, September 10, 2020 85.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Texas Man Accused Of 2 Northwest Georgia Shootings Arrested After 72-Hour Manhunt

Thursday, September 10, 2020
Dalton Potter
Dalton Potter

A Texas man accused in the shootings of two Northwest Georgia people, including a Whitfield County deputy, has been arrested after an almost 72-hour manhunt.

The search area included several square miles and multiple agencies were involved in the search.

Dalton Lee Potter was captured Wednesday night, according to the GBI.

Potter was arrested near a home in Gordon County. He was suffering from a head injury.

Potter had also shot a Gordon County man after an armed confrontation. That man was airlifted to an area hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

Potter will face charges in Whitfield County before possible extradition to Texas.


September 10, 2020

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Sept. 4-10

September 10, 2020

Chattanooga Public Works Administrator Justin Holland Departs City After 15-Year Career

September 9, 2020

County Commission Votes To Award $20 Million Contract For Silverdale Expansion To KTM Builders


Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Sept. 4-10: 09-07-20 Prevatt, Jeff Thomas, 49, of 1228 Vittetoe Road, Chickamauga, GA arrested on charge of criminal trespass. Kinser, Frank ... (click for more)

Public Works Administrator Justin Holland will depart the City of Chattanooga next month. Mr. Holland has worked for the City of Chattanooga since 2005 and was named administrator in 2016. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Commission reversed course on the Silverdale jail after a brief discussion in a recessed meeting, voting to award KTM Builders LLC a $20 million contract. Commissioner Chester ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Sept. 4-10

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Sept. 4-10: 09-07-20 Prevatt, Jeff Thomas, 49, of 1228 Vittetoe Road, Chickamauga, GA arrested on charge of criminal trespass. Kinser, Frank Ray, 62, of 301 Dogwood Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charge of simple battery. Turner, Breyon Latrice, 20, of 1830 Fant Drive, Apt. H46, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charge ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Public Works Administrator Justin Holland Departs City After 15-Year Career

Public Works Administrator Justin Holland will depart the City of Chattanooga next month. Mr. Holland has worked for the City of Chattanooga since 2005 and was named administrator in 2016. During his tenure, he oversaw hundreds of capital projects and programs such as the construction of the new Miller Park and East Lake Park, increasing curbside recycling, and the Department ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mom-n-Pops

How often do we hear someone say “I can get that cheaper on Amazon” or some variation thereof? I dare say at least once a day, some days several. Whenever I hear someone make that statement, typically after they’ve spent time at the local Mom-n-Pop store looking over a product, I have to chuckle and think back to an incident years ago with a friend who sold computers and integrated ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 6 Hours At royexum@aol.com

Today I invite you to step behind the curtain. Welcome to my backstage. Some people are amazed at the amount of emails I receive every day on “royexum@aol.com” and whoa! Far be it for me to complain! Many of my story ideas come from what people like to share with me and the worst downside is that time prohibits me answering a great many of them. For instance, if I spent just three ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Win 2-1 At New England Revolution II

The Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a key road victory Wednesday night at the New England Revolution II. Jason Ramos scored in the 9th minute to give the Red Wolves an early 1-0 lead. His booming shot came off a free kick from Josue Soto. Soto slid the ball to Ramos who fired the shot into the back of the net. The Revs II tied the game with a late first half goal. The game ... (click for more)

NCAA Approves Tikhonenko Waiver At UTC

The UTC Mocs got good news Tuesday afternoon. The NCAA passed word that junior transfer Mark Tikhonenko is immediately to join the 2020-21 roster. Tikhonenko (pronounced TEE-koh-NEN-koh) joined the Mocs in May from Sam Houston State in Texas. At 6-10, 240-lbs, he provides another good option in the frontcourt for Coach Lamont Paris and staff. He began his collegiate ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors