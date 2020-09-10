Bradley County Jail Inmate Dies After Attempting Suicide

An inmate at the Bradley County Jail has died after attempting suicide Wednesday evening.



At approximately 8:45 p.m. the inmate was found in his cell, suffering injuries from an apparent suicide attempt. He was found in this condition roughly 40 minutes after the pod officer’s cell check, which is conducted every hour on the hour. Immediately after discovering the inmate’s condition, the pod officer called for emergency assistance, receiving an urgent response from several corrections officers. Officers responded by calling 911, administering first aid and performing CPR until EMS approximately six minutes after being notified of the emergency.



The inmate was transported via EMS to Tennova Hospital, at which time, he had a pulse and breathing had returned. He later died.

Sheriff Lawson had worked with judges in both sessions and criminal court to temporarily release the inmate from custody so that his family could be present.



“I came onto the scene at the jail as soon as I was informed what was happening,” said Sheriff Lawson. “I have reviewed the video footage and my officers’ reports and can confirm with 100 percent certainty that the corrections officers involved did their job to the best of their ability. I stand by them. Our thoughts and prayers go out to this inmate and his family.”



The inmate of interest was taken into custody by the Cleveland Police Department and booked at the Bradley County Jail at 1:58 a.m. on Tuesday. His charges include manufacturing/selling/delivering/possession of Schedule 2 (meth), possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver, simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He appeared in Sessions Court at 9 a.m. the same morning of his arrest, at which time the judge assigned a bond of $200,000. He was scheduled to appear in criminal court on Friday, Sept. 18; he was held on no bond for these charges.

At the request of Sheriff Lawson, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation.