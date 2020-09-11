East Ridge Thriving Despite COVID-19; Motorcycle Business Gets Incentive To Relocate To Near Exit 1 In Border Region

“East Ridge is doing extremely well during this time,” Mayor Brian Williams told the city council at the meeting Thursday night. The city received $307,489 from local option sales tax from July, which he said is an increase of $52,000 from the same month last year. Hotel and motel tax received was $54,050 in July that is a slight drop from last year, but he said both are phenomenal numbers.

Mayor Williams also announced two new businesses that opened this week in the city, saying that the good news is that people continue to eat, shop and play in East Ridge.

The council approved a resolution approving a bid from Tally Construction for a total of $1,066,640 for improvements at Camp Jordan. Some street resurfacing will be done for $320,000 and the expansion of a parking lot will cost $746,640. Five new soccer fields will also be built. Mid-American Sports Construction won the bid for $733,870.

Assistant City Manager Kenny Custer told the council that the city hears a lot of comments about the amount of money that is spent at Camp Jordan, but he said that nearby businesses see a large increase in customers whenever tournaments are being held. He said that at every development meeting for restaurants, hotels or other businesses, the first question asked of the city is for a 12-month calendar of events that will take place at Camp Jordan.

Another large business was given an incentive to move to East Ridge on Thursday night. The city entered into a development agreement with MVMS Properties for relocating to the building at 5337 Ringgold Road that was previously the location of the old East Ridge Hardware. Including the purchase and renovations to the building, the Southern Honda Powersports dealership that sells and services motorcycles will invest $3.4 million, which are reimbursable expenses from the border region retail development district. Over the next 21 years, the company will receive $1.9 million in reimbursement for the investment, based on projections.

Tim Kelly, a mayoral candidate in Chattanooga, is the owner of Southern Honda Powersports, which is now located on Workman Road near Rossville Boulevard.

Another vote was aimed at helping restaurants and bars that have moved into East Ridge by moving the time that beer and alcohol can be sold from noon to 10 a.m. on Sundays. This is to accommodate the restaurants that serve brunch, and will be in effect immediately.

Mr. Custer told the council that the 12 percent rate increase for sewer billing that will start in October came as shock to customers. It is in response to the consent decree aimed at preventing overflows from the sewer system during heavy rain, he said. On a normal day East Ridge sends one and a half million gallons to be treated. During a three-inch rain event, he said that amount increases to 25 million gallons. The extra water that infiltrates the system from the rain needs to be removed from the sewage treatment plant, he said. The cost to treat wastewater is much more than providing water was given in explanation for the increase. Over the next three years, WWTA will spend $40 million in East Ridge to improve the system.

City Manager Chris Dorsey said that the library will be moving into “Phase 2.” In addition to curb-side pick-up, this will also allow residents of East Ridge to make appointments for browsing and computer use. The number of people allowed in the building at any time will be limited to 10, including employees.

He also reported that the splash pad is moving forward after ways to reduce the cost have been found.

Issues with placement of campaign signs for the upcoming election are being addressed now. An ordinance was created in 2017 to designate where they are allowed. If signs are found where they should not be, the owner will be notified and the signs taken down and moved to city hall.

The centennial committee is in the process of looking for a logo to use for the celebration on April 10, 2021, and guidelines and procedures are being developed for the Christmas Parade.

The city manager also responded to the question of why citizens may be blocked from the city’s social media pages. He said that is only done when inappropriate comments are made. He said the purpose of various social media pages of East Ridge government is to put out information to the public. They are not meant to be used for discussion purposes, and it is not to silence the citizens, he said.

Mayor Williams would like for citizens of the city to know that even though EPB will begin regular billing, which includes shutting off power for delinquent bills, that help is available. If someone is behind and unable to make payments, they should contact EPB.

The East Ridge Police Department has started a new program Community Cares to assist senior residents of the city who need help. So far, there have been four applicants approved to participate, said Police Chief Stan Allen. Volunteers from the East Ridge Citizens Police Academy call the individual once a week to check on their well-being. If they cannot make contact, a police officer will be sent to check in person. He said the department has the capability of many more participants than just four.

The East Ridge Optimist Club, in the effort to inspire respect for law enforcement, presents two awards each year. This year the East Ridge police officer of the year is Corporal Jeff Crow. The firefighter of the year is Battalion Chief Randy Albright.