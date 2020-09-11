Human Remains Found On Fuller Road Identified As James Jason Reynolds; Man By Same Name Had Been Wanted For Walgreens Robberies In 2009

Remains found several weeks ago in the 8800 block of Fuller Road have been identified by authorities as James Jason Reynolds, 46, of Chattanooga.

On Friday, the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office notified the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office of the positive identification.

Cause and manner of death has not yet been determined, it was stated.

On Aug. 24 at approximately 4:30 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel had been notified of what was believed to be human remains in the 8800 block of Fuller Road.

Detectives at the time said they were conducting a death investigation.

The remains were transferred to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine identity as well as the cause and manner of death.

In 2009, there were several frightening robberies of the Walgreens on East Brainerd Road by a man who in one case jumped on the counter and demanded drugs of the pharmacist. In another holdup he went behind the counter while brandishing a firearm.

One such robbery was in September and another in October in 2009.

The robber was identified at the time as Jason James Reynolds.

Family members said he had disappeared after a robbery at the drug store in October 2009 after which he ran off into some woods with some pills he had taken, according to a Channel 3 Crime Stoppers report.