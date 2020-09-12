2 People Shot Saturday Afternoon On East 14th Street

A man, 55, and a woman, 40, were shot on East Third Street Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 2:13 p.m., Chattanooga Police were called to a local hospital after two adults with injuries from gunshot wounds arrived via personal vehicle. Both victims were suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

It was stated to police that the victims were in a car traveling in the 1100 block of East 14th Street when they were shot.

A third person in the vehicle was not injured. A crime scene was located by CPD Neighborhood Policing Officers.