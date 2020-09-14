September 14, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.
Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.
We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)
Here is the Walker County arrest report for Sept. 7-13:
HOLBROOK ANTHONY JOHN W/M 37 OFFICER AGREDANO SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE, ARSON – 3RD DEGREE
COOK TIMOTHY MILES W/M 33 OFFICER
Congress has mandated that the date of the signing of the Constitution, Sept. 17, 1787, be commemorated. Prior to COVID-19, schools, colleges, and communities would have public gatherings to celebrate Constitution Day. Similar celebrations are impossible this year, because COVID-19 has forced so many of our public institutions to operate under severe constraints.
However, despite
Within the past two weeks an editor for Atlantic Magazine, Jeffrey Goldberg, has alleged that President Donald Trump said that American men and women in uniform are "suckers" for serving in the military and that they are "losers" if they are killed or captured. I do not believe this is true. I have watched President Trump for 3 ½ years and rejoice that he is "pro-military," this
Very few athletes on any level realize the special opportunity to play with a person they consider the very best their sport has to offer. Such was the case for Carl Ray Stephens, Jr.
Stephens was an outstanding and versatile high school baseball athlete at Bradley Central. He played one season at Cleveland State before transferring to Middle Georgia College and then setting
Sometimes, all you need is a second chance. CFC discovered this during their 2-1 win against
the Cosmos. Striker Darwin Lom lined up what should have been an easy penalty kick, and let it
fly in the 75th minute. However, the first crowd Finley Stadium has had since November let out
a collective groan when the keeper smothered it.
But that frustration from 918 fans turned