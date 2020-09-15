Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE

3808 ARROWROCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BOONE, ANDREW THOMAS

5934 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BUSSEY, RONARDO SANTWOINE

1018 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

CASILLAS - ESCOBAR, DANIEL MARTIN

4823 BRADINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---CASLIN, MARK ANTHONY LEBRON1123 GARFIELD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONYFIRST DEGREE FELONY MURDERESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY---COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS4821 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 373434255Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---COURTER, ROBERT W116 PINE HURST AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---CROFTS, STACEY LYNN7111 LESLIEBELL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---DANIEL, JEREMY PATRICK2300 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DEJESUS-TORRES, ALEXIS143 MARK STREET APT B SOMERSET, 08873Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTRANSPORTATION OF ILLEGAL ALIENS 39-17-0114CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY---EVANS, GENE DALE420 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---FARNELL, JEREMY KYLENONE GIVEN CLEVELAND, 373111768Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT---GADDIS, GARAEK216 CATOOSA STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency:ASSAULTASSAULT---GENTRY, PATRICK TYLER201 LEGGETT ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING---GETTMANN, JACOB515 WELLS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKINGHARASSMENT---GRIFFIN, COREY LEE9416 CATHOWKEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER---GUNTER, PEYTON GARREN153 LAUREL CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)---GUTIERREZ-LOPEZ, DANIEL1240 CLALINE AVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION---HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE266 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)---HELTON, SAMUEL1302 SPRING CREEK RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---INTHARONGSA, CHRIS KAYSON8360 SHADETREE LN OOLTEWAH, 373634827Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JORDAN, TRAVIS RAY416 S LOVELL AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KRISTOF, ROBERT EDWARD7732 OLD LEE HWY OOTHWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)---LEE, TRAVIS JASON1318 ELI RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---LONG, DANA ALINE2316 JANEVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LONG, KEVIN T2912 Taylor St Chattanooga, 374063929Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCALLISTER, DANIEL STEVEN1204 NORMAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE1209 N HICKORY ST, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MITCHELL, EDDIE JOE1725 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---NORRIS, SETH PRICE565 RANDOLPH LANE DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-METHPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PICKENS, TIMOTHY R107 ANDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---PITTS, RASEAN ALEXANDER716 MAIN ST WILLING, 26003Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---RODEWALD, TYLER930 DOUGLAS ST APT #211 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB2700 SHEPHERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTY-1000---SCOTT, KEVIN LEWIS801 DIXIE LEE AVE MONEAGLE,Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SMITH, ANTHONY DAVID9122 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SMITH, JAMES ANTHONY112 ELLIS RD ROSSVILLE, 37041Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)---SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND1704 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SUTTON, SATERIA SHAQUANNA2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY---SWANSON, BILLY L7269 VALLEY LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TAYLOR, SHARONDA MICHELLE605 W 13TH CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCAPIAS (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)---THORNHILL, ELLIS BELL1108 ORANGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeHARASSMENT---VESS, JASON GARFIELDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF ME---WALTON, DUSTIN LEBRON2705 STONE TRACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF SERVICES---WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR1710 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $2500.00)---WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON908 BELLE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyROBBERY---YORK, RUDY RADER8111 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---YOUNG, JONATHAN DEWAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

Here are the mug shots:

