Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BOONE, ANDREW THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BUSSEY, RONARDO SANTWOINE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/23/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CASILLAS - ESCOBAR, DANIEL MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|CASLIN, MARK ANTHONY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
- FIRST DEGREE FELONY MURDER
- ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
|
|COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|COURTER, ROBERT W
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 06/03/1955
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|GADDIS, GARAEK
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/20/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GETTMANN, JACOB
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/12/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GRIFFIN, COREY LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|GUNTER, PEYTON GARREN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
|
|GUTIERREZ-LOPEZ, DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
|
|INTHARONGSA, CHRIS KAYSON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JORDAN, TRAVIS RAY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KRISTOF, ROBERT EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/29/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|LEE, TRAVIS JASON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/05/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|LONG, KEVIN T
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/01/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MCALLISTER, DANIEL STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/01/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|PICKENS, TIMOTHY R
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|PITTS, RASEAN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|RODEWALD, TYLER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SCOTT, KEVIN LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/25/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SMITH, ANTHONY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SMITH, JAMES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/16/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
|
|SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SUTTON, SATERIA SHAQUANNA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
|
|VESS, JASON GARFIELD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/25/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF ME
|
|WEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
|
|YORK, RUDY RADER
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/21/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|YOUNG, JONATHAN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|