Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE 
3808 ARROWROCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BOONE, ANDREW THOMAS 
5934 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BUSSEY, RONARDO SANTWOINE 
1018 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
CASILLAS - ESCOBAR, DANIEL MARTIN 
4823 BRADINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
CASLIN, MARK ANTHONY LEBRON 
1123 GARFIELD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
FIRST DEGREE FELONY MURDER
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS 
4821 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 373434255 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
COURTER, ROBERT W 
116 PINE HURST AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
CROFTS, STACEY LYNN 
7111 LESLIEBELL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
DANIEL, JEREMY PATRICK 
2300 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DEJESUS-TORRES, ALEXIS 
143 MARK STREET APT B SOMERSET, 08873 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TRANSPORTATION OF ILLEGAL ALIENS 39-17-0114
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
---
EVANS, GENE DALE 
420 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
FARNELL, JEREMY KYLE 
NONE GIVEN CLEVELAND, 373111768 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
GADDIS, GARAEK 
216 CATOOSA STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
GENTRY, PATRICK TYLER 
201 LEGGETT ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
---
GETTMANN, JACOB 
515 WELLS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
HARASSMENT
---
GRIFFIN, COREY LEE 
9416 CATHOWKEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
---
GUNTER, PEYTON GARREN 
153 LAUREL CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
---
GUTIERREZ-LOPEZ, DANIEL 
1240 CLALINE AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
266 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
---
HELTON, SAMUEL 
1302 SPRING CREEK RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
INTHARONGSA, CHRIS KAYSON 
8360 SHADETREE LN OOLTEWAH, 373634827 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JORDAN, TRAVIS RAY 
416 S LOVELL AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KRISTOF, ROBERT EDWARD 
7732 OLD LEE HWY OOTHWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
LEE, TRAVIS JASON 
1318 ELI RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
LONG, DANA ALINE 
2316 JANEVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LONG, KEVIN T 
2912 Taylor St Chattanooga, 374063929 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCALLISTER, DANIEL STEVEN 
1204 NORMAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE 
1209 N HICKORY ST, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MITCHELL, EDDIE JOE 
1725 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
NORRIS, SETH PRICE 
565 RANDOLPH LANE DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-METH
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PICKENS, TIMOTHY R 
107 ANDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
PITTS, RASEAN ALEXANDER 
716 MAIN ST WILLING, 26003 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
RODEWALD, TYLER 
930 DOUGLAS ST APT #211 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB 
2700 SHEPHERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY-1000
---
SCOTT, KEVIN LEWIS 
801 DIXIE LEE AVE MONEAGLE, 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SMITH, ANTHONY DAVID 
9122 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SMITH, JAMES ANTHONY 
112 ELLIS RD ROSSVILLE, 37041 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
---
SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND 
1704 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SUTTON, SATERIA SHAQUANNA 
2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
SWANSON, BILLY L 
7269 VALLEY LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TAYLOR, SHARONDA MICHELLE 
605 W 13TH CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CAPIAS (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)
---
THORNHILL, ELLIS BELL 
1108 ORANGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
HARASSMENT
---
VESS, JASON GARFIELD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF ME
---
WALTON, DUSTIN LEBRON 
2705 STONE TRACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF SERVICES
---
WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR 
1710 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $2500.00)
---
WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON 
908 BELLE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ROBBERY
---
YORK, RUDY RADER 
8111 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
YOUNG, JONATHAN DEWAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

