County Commission Approves 6 Vehicles For Sheriff; To Resume Meeting In Person

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus
The Hamilton County Commission unanimously approved two resolutions that would allow the sheriff’s office to purchase a total of six vehicles. The resolutions read as follows:

“A Resolution approving the purchase, from Tennessee Statewide Contract SWC-209 vehicles to
be utilized as unmarked vehicles, for an amount not to exceed $70,000.00 for the Hamilton
County Sheriff’s Office, and authorizing the County Mayor to sign any contracts necessary to
implement this Resolution.”

“A Resolution approving the purchase of three (3) vehicles amounting to $96,018.00 from Lonnie Cobb Ford, LLC from Tennessee State Contract SWC-209 for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and authorizing the County Mayor to sign any contracts necessary to implement this Resolution.”

The commissioners also approved a couple of grants that would help the election committee strengthen their physical security, as well as accommodate voters in a way that mitigates the coronavirus by allowing for social distancing and other methods. 

Commissioner Chip Baker also told his fellow commissioners about the county’s plan to begin holding commission meetings in person once again. 

“You’ll get your committee and community board assignments, and you’ll receive your seating plan and the Commissions chamber plan,” Commissioner Baker said, “which is how to get the Commission back into a usable shape that is safe.”

Commissioner Baker also reminded the Commission and viewers on Zoom that there will not be a meeting next Wednesday.

September 17, 2020

Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries For 2020

September 16, 2020

Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2020

September 16, 2020

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 9/16/20


Here are top city of Chattanooga salaries for 2020:

Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2020:

(click for more)



Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries For 2020

Here are top city of Chattanooga salaries for 2020:

Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2020

Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2020:

Opinion

Preserving Walden

I write to hopefully provide some helpful thoughts and perspective on the proposed 44,000 sq. ft. big-box development in Walden, a development I understand will be replete with requisite loading dock, adjacent strip center buildings, and a massive parking lot complete with rows of gas pumps. The land was recently rezoned as a “Village Center, “ though the ordinance approving the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Patagonia Sorrow

There is a 9-in-10 chance that if you were to see me on any given day, I will be wearing a piece of Patagonia clothing. I have had a 50-year love affair with the outdoorsy outfitter and my year-round wardrobe overflows with the brand. The company’s founder, Yvon Chouinard, is easily one of my most fabled folk heroes. For the record, as I write this, I am wearing a Patagonia sweatshirt ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Win Over Omaha 2-0

The Chattanooga Red Wolves 2-0 victory over Union Omaha felt both closer and more distant than the score indicated. While coach Obleda’s team in red did not dominate in terms of shots or possession, they never seemed to be in danger of losing the lead. That margin began to take form in the 18th minute, when Ricardo Zacarias made a fantastic run in the 18th minute. “I started ... (click for more)

Alexander: Money Paid To Student Athletes For Their Name, Image And Likeness Should Benefit All Student Athletes At That Institution

“Money paid to student athletes for use of their name, image, and likeness should benefit all student athletes at that institution,” Senate education committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tn.) told a S enate hearing on Tuesday. “Student athletes should not be on the payroll and treated as hired hands.” “I do not see a good ending to allowing a few student athletes to be paid ... (click for more)


