County Commission Approves 6 Vehicles For Sheriff; To Resume Meeting In Person

The Hamilton County Commission unanimously approved two resolutions that would allow the sheriff’s office to purchase a total of six vehicles. The resolutions read as follows:“A Resolution approving the purchase, from Tennessee Statewide Contract SWC-209 vehicles tobe utilized as unmarked vehicles, for an amount not to exceed $70,000.00 for the HamiltonCounty Sheriff’s Office, and authorizing the County Mayor to sign any contracts necessary toimplement this Resolution.”“A Resolution approving the purchase of three (3) vehicles amounting to $96,018.00 from Lonnie Cobb Ford, LLC from Tennessee State Contract SWC-209 for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and authorizing the County Mayor to sign any contracts necessary to implement this Resolution.”The commissioners also approved a couple of grants that would help the election committee strengthen their physical security, as well as accommodate voters in a way that mitigates the coronavirus by allowing for social distancing and other methods.Commissioner Chip Baker also told his fellow commissioners about the county’s plan to begin holding commission meetings in person once again.“You’ll get your committee and community board assignments, and you’ll receive your seating plan and the Commissions chamber plan,” Commissioner Baker said, “which is how to get the Commission back into a usable shape that is safe.”Commissioner Baker also reminded the Commission and viewers on Zoom that there will not be a meeting next Wednesday.