2 Local Cracker Barrels To Begin Offering Beer, Wine

Thursday, September 17, 2020 - by Gail Perry

A new policy is being established at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store restaurants in Tennessee. The traditional family style restaurants will begin selling beer and wine - including locations at Lookout Valley and Shallowford Village.

 

Measures have been put in place to avoid underage sales. Because they will be selling wine, all employees who sell alcohol will have a TAB card in addition to going through an internal training program.

Sales of beer will be limited to prevent a customer from sitting at a table and just drinking. There will be no carryout sales for now, and beer will only be available on the restaurant side. No sales will be from the retail  side of the stores.

Improvements or corrections that were noted by the building inspector are not yet complete for both restaurants, one located at 50 Birmingham Highway and the  other at 2346 Shallowford Village Road, so the board declined to issue a license until the needed work is finished and approved by the city inspector.

To accommodate the need for all these businesses to have licenses in place so they can begin selling beer by Oct. 6, the beer board members agreed to have a special called meeting by Zoom  on Monday, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. Specialty Restaurant Group has agreed to pay for all expenses involved with this meeting including advertising and hiring a court recorder.


September 17, 2020

CARTA Makes Bus Stops More Accessible

CARTA has used grant money to make their bus stops more accessible to the public, something discussed during their Thursday meeting. Greg Harold said the $524,010 grant’s purpose was to “identify and correct barriers to pedestrian accessibility in relation to Transit Stops.” According to the presentation, the construction began in late-February and finished on July 27. While ... (click for more)

City Beer Board Hears 1st Violation Since Start Of COVID-19; Mexiville Gets Letter Of Reprimand

One violation of the Chattanooga beer code was heard at the city beer board meeting on Thursday morning - the first violation hearing conducted using Zoom. Chattanooga Police Officer John Collins said for several days prior to Aug. 30 he began receiving complaints that Mexiville Mexican Restaurant, 809 Market St., had started operating as a nightclub instead of a restaurant. ... (click for more)

