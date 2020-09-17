2 Local Cracker Barrels To Begin Offering Beer, Wine

A new policy is being established at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store restaurants in Tennessee. The traditional family style restaurants will begin selling beer and wine - including locations at Lookout Valley and Shallowford Village.

Measures have been put in place to avoid underage sales. Because they will be selling wine, all employees who sell alcohol will have a TAB card in addition to going through an internal training program.

Sales of beer will be limited to prevent a customer from sitting at a table and just drinking. There will be no carryout sales for now, and beer will only be available on the restaurant side. No sales will be from the retail side of the stores.

Improvements or corrections that were noted by the building inspector are not yet complete for both restaurants, one located at 50 Birmingham Highway and the other at 2346 Shallowford Village Road, so the board declined to issue a license until the needed work is finished and approved by the city inspector.

To accommodate the need for all these businesses to have licenses in place so they can begin selling beer by Oct. 6, the beer board members agreed to have a special called meeting by Zoom on Monday, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. Specialty Restaurant Group has agreed to pay for all expenses involved with this meeting including advertising and hiring a court recorder.