 Saturday, September 19, 2020 68.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Dr. Steven Angle Gives UTC State Of The University Address Via YouTube Livestream

Friday, September 18, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

UT-Chattanooga chancellor Dr. Steven Angle gave his annual “State of the University” address on Friday afternoon, albeit in a slightly different form than most years. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chancellor gave his announcement via a YouTube livestream. He began by addressing the difficult circumstance of the 2020 school year and how the university has adjusted to those circumstances.  

Chancellor Angle said, “This is the most challenging issue facing UTC during my time as chancellor. We acted quickly, and within seven days, UTC and staff made changes to course delivery and scheduling that would have taken years under normal circumstances.

“Two guiding principles underscored our commitment to existing for students. One is protecting the health and safety of our campus community. The second is maintaining a high-quality educational experience.

“Chattanooga’s economic and social future is connected with UTC’s support of a comprehensive approach to student achievement, discovery, and innovation. In assessing 2020 and the state of the university, we are hybrid, flexible, and resilient."

In order to continue to provide classes in a safe way, the majority of course are now online, which is a huge adjustment for a university who normally had most of its classes in person. However, Dr. Angle also stressed the importance of preventing the development of a callous approach to education.  

“For Fall 2020, 63 percent of our courses are offered online. Even with the increase in online teaching, we continue to connect with our students through outside-the-classroom experiential learning opportunities like internship, research, and scholarships. During this global pandemic, we’re doing the best we possibly can.” 

Despite the pandemic affecting almost everything in Chattanooga, he cited some very positive statistics for the university. For example, enrollment has actually increased despite the prevalence of COVID-19. 

"Our first to second year retention is 77 percent, and our four year graduation rate is 36 percent. And our six year graduation rate is 50 percent. A 13 percent increase over the last seven years. Enrollment is up 0.5 percent despite COVID-19.”

Chancellor Angle also said that expanding general education will be a priority for the university in future semesters. 

"We must focus on general education. We are a teaching institution, but research, scholarship, and creative opportunities is an integral part of the UTC experience. The revised UTC general education program will inspire students to develop skills, habits of the mind, and ways of being in the world that foster the intellectual dexterity and thoughtful action needed to address challenges and opportunities in their local and global communities. 

“Our GE committee is looking at general education as a program, not a menu of courses, but as an integrated and connected experience. We must spend as much time on structuring a general education curriculum as our academic majors.”

Diversifying UTC’s campus was also a topic during his address, speaking about both the student body and faculty. He alluded to several methods the university has in place to address this topic.

“We must recruit and graduate more students of color. We must also build a more diverse faculty who will connect with students. Our faculty work on an individual level to challenge and encourage our students to mature as people.

“UTC supports diversity, inclusion, and engagement in our strategic direction and in our campus actions. We are committed to investing in diversity and inclusion, both curricular and co-curricular programs, to enhance the knowledge and experiences of UTC students, staff, and the greater Chattanooga community.

“Several months ago, the executive leadership at UTC committed to a series of actions including open forums, and equity scan across our campus, and assuring our instruction and curriculum mirror our words. As we develop a new strategic plan, there will be clear, measurable, and actionable steps. We will drive significant change and hold ourselves accountable.” 

The chancellor used the Walnut Street Bridge project as an example of UTC’s emphasis on diversity and equality. The Walnut Street Bridge is infamous for being the place where Ed Johnson was lynched in 1906. 

“A monument is being constructed so we can never forget what happened and so we can never forget the past. The Walnut Street Bridge provides an opportunity for a teachable moment. 

“Mayor Andy Berke, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Urban League created the Styles-Hutchinson Fellowship, mobilizing UTC students of color that will develop ideas that will inspire diverse talent to live and work in Chattanooga.  An unimaginable horror paves the way for education and opening the door of opportunity for those who have been excluded from the Chattanooga renaissance. 

"We need to be part of advocating an independent thought process to make sure multiple points of view are being heard and given equal respect.”

Chancellor Angle concluded his address by praising the construction that has persisted around campus for the last few years. He ended by insisting UTC will continue to thrive through the pandemic. 

“The investments in physical structures such as Lupton Hall, the Fine Arts Center, Fletcher Hall, Holt Hall, the Gary Center, and the recently upgraded outdoor spaces, stand as symbols of our solid foundation. These projects have transformed our campus.

“We will emerge from the pandemic stronger, united in our goals and more connected to the community. We’ve faced huge challenges and come through them stronger than ever. COVID-19 has not destroyed us, it has strengthened our resolve.” 



September 18, 2020

Cost Has Gone Up For Brainerd Pathway

September 18, 2020

Man, 28, Shot Friday Afternoon In Highland Park

September 18, 2020

Officials Respond To The Death Of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg


The cost has gone up for a planned Midtown Pathway shared-use pathway in Brainerd. When it was introduced in 2016, the city was seeking a $1,060,000 state Transportation Alternative Grant ... (click for more)

A man, 28, was shot in Highland Park Friday afternoon. At approximately 4:50 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the Highland Park area. Upon arrival, police located ... (click for more)

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday. She was 87. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said, “Brenda and I extend our prayers and deepest condolences to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Cost Has Gone Up For Brainerd Pathway

The cost has gone up for a planned Midtown Pathway shared-use pathway in Brainerd. When it was introduced in 2016, the city was seeking a $1,060,000 state Transportation Alternative Grant for the project. The city's share of the cost would be $326,400. Officials currently say the city's share will be $440,000. The entire project is now $2.2 million. It will be discussed ... (click for more)

Man, 28, Shot Friday Afternoon In Highland Park

A man, 28, was shot in Highland Park Friday afternoon. At approximately 4:50 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the Highland Park area. Upon arrival, police located the victim in a vehicle suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. A crime scene has not been located. ... (click for more)

Opinion

From Exclusion To Inclusion: The Need For A New Chattanooga Way

Executive Summary: A New Chattanooga Way The Chattanooga renaissance that local leaders brag about took almost 40 years to reach fruition. It took risk. It took vision. It took billions of dollars. The physical renaissance is a farce if it fails to lift all Chattanoogans. The evidence in this report suggests the renaissance is incomplete. A New Chattanooga Way would include ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Truthful Politician

The most candid and easily the most unique politician in the nation’s November election is Aria DiMezzo. The reason is Aria swears “to tell the truth – nothing but the truth, and whole truth, so help me” -- about everything, believed by some as impossible in the political realm. Actually, it is even more impossible for anyone with Airi’s lifestyle choices to be elected in any vote ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC To Play Two Home Matches In October

As the boys in blue prepare to head north for the NISA Fall Championship Tournament, today the club announced two more home matches to close out the 2020 season. Saturday, October 17th will see Metro Louisville FC from the NPSL come to town. The following weekend, Saturday, October 24th, NISA’s newest team, Maryland Bobcats FC, will come to the Scenic City. Tickets for both matches ... (click for more)

Veteran Leadership - Zeca and Hernandez Propel CFC to Conference Title

The second goal in CFC’s 3-0 win over New Amsterdam was truly vintage for the best team in NISA’s Eastern Conference. After the New York team used an overhead kick to clear the ball, CFC’s Juan Hernandez positioned himself underneath it around midfield and then corralled it with a running start. Beside him was Zeca, who readied himself for one of his trademark runs down the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors