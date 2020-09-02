AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 9/2/20

USL League One announced Chattanooga’s Marky Hernandez as the Player of the Week after he led his side to a 4-0 victory against the New England Revolution II on Saturday at CHI Memorial Stadium. Hernandez scored a pair of goals to lead the Red Wolves to a bounce-back victory while also completing 11 of 12 passes overall. The League also announced the Team of the Week which includes ... (click for more)

There is no doubt the Johnson brothers are the most famous siblings to ever come out of the Cleveland and Bradley County area, but there is certainly much to be said about the White brothers, their sons and their accomplishments on the athletic field. Bob, “Bug”, Jack, and Sam are the sons of Dot and Kerm White. Bob White is the oldest of four athletic-minded brothers. However, ... (click for more)