Former County EMT Charged With Vehicular Homicide Is Back In Jail After Alleged Pre-Trial Violations

Justin Whaley
Justin Whaley

A former county EMT accused of vehicular homicide was taken into custody in court on Monday based on five alleged violations of his pre-trial release.

 

Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman set a $700,000 bond for Justin Whaley, 39, of Channel Front Court, Soddy Daisy.

 

The Hamilton County Pre-Trial Services program cited the alleged violations between Aug.

16 and Sept. 4.

 

They include five alleged incidents of tampering with an alcohol detection device and two alleged incidents of alcohol use.

 

Authorities say early on the morning of July 3, 2018, Whaley drove the wrong way on Highway 111. His car crashed head-first into James Brumlow’s vehicle, killing Mr. Brumlow.

 

There was a four-hour delay in taking a blood-alcohol sample from Whaley, according to his attorney, Lee Davis.

 


A man suspected of stealing from his childhood neighbor in July is in custody. Police responded to an in-progress burglary on Beason Drive on July 17. Police said they noticed the door being ... (click for more)

A man suspected of stealing from his childhood neighbor in July is in custody. Police responded to an in-progress burglary on Beason Drive on July 17. Police said they noticed the door being ... (click for more)

Police said a 23-year-old Chattanooga man who earlier spent time in federal prison, then got into trouble again, has now been charged with aggravated robbery. Demetrick Wynn, of 2212 Bennett ... (click for more)



Opinion

From Exclusion To Inclusion: The Need For A New Chattanooga Way

Executive Summary: A New Chattanooga Way The Chattanooga renaissance that local leaders brag about took almost 40 years to reach fruition. It took risk. It took vision. It took billions of dollars. The physical renaissance is a farce if it fails to lift all Chattanoogans. The evidence in this report suggests the renaissance is incomplete. A New Chattanooga Way would include ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two For Tuesday

On Monday morning I grabbed a Diet Coke at dawn’s first light and went out on the porch to watch the birds come into feed. Brother, that Diet Coke turned into a steaming cup of coffee in a flash; my thermometer read 49 degrees yesterday early. It’s not just going to be sweater weather before we know it, the season has already reached my porch. Face it, today is the first official ... (click for more)

Sports

Dalton State Cross Country Takes First At Home Meet

The Lady Roadrunners invited some local teams and individual athletes to compete in a small, rare home meet. It was a treat for the locals who showed up to cheer for the hometown team on the relatively cool Friday evening. The Roadrunners did not disappoint as, along the way to the team victory, the top five runners shaved two minutes from the average of their previous meet. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Hope To Have Mays For Carolina Opener

KNOXVILLE – Although Tennessee has yet to hear from the SEC regarding Cade Mays’ eligibility, the Vols began their first game week of the fall expecting to have the offensive lineman for Saturday night’s season opener at South Carolina. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound junior, who transferred from Georgia during the offseason, was granted a transfer waiver by the NCAA last week. He ... (click for more)


