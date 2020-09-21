Former County EMT Charged With Vehicular Homicide Is Back In Jail After Alleged Pre-Trial Violations

A former county EMT accused of vehicular homicide was taken into custody in court on Monday based on five alleged violations of his pre-trial release.

Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman set a $700,000 bond for Justin Whaley, 39, of Channel Front Court, Soddy Daisy.

The Hamilton County Pre-Trial Services program cited the alleged violations between Aug.

16 and Sept. 4.

They include five alleged incidents of tampering with an alcohol detection device and two alleged incidents of alcohol use.

Authorities say early on the morning of July 3, 2018, Whaley drove the wrong way on Highway 111. His car crashed head-first into James Brumlow’s vehicle, killing Mr. Brumlow.

There was a four-hour delay in taking a blood-alcohol sample from Whaley, according to his attorney, Lee Davis.