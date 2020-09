Chattooga County Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths; Georgia Deaths Total 6,914

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been an additional 44 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,914.There were 1,381 new cases as that total reached 313,873 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 28,035, up 118 from Friday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 1,179 cases, up 8; 18 deaths; 77 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 762 cases, up 5; 21 deaths, up 3; 53 hospitalizations, up 1Dade County: 282 cases; 5 deaths; 20 hospitalizationsWalker County: 1,527 cases, up 6; 34 deaths, up 1; 80 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 4,551 cases, up 21; 60 deaths, down 1; 238 hospitalizations, up 1