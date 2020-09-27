Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AMBOTIS, THOMAS AARON
243 EDMOND COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
BROWN, MATTHEW DALTON
2015 BURNT MILL RD FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
FORGING TAG
---
BUMPASS, GREGORY BERNEL
4744 DIANNE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
BURGESS, BRYTON TREVOR DANIEL
215 PINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SHOPLIFTING
---
BURTON, ASHLEY NICOLE
14101 LILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BUTTS, TAMMIE JEAN
761 HAMPDEN PLACE CIRCLE VESTAVIA, 352422247
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BYRD, CLARENCE R
207 ALAMAR STREET FORT OGLETHORPE, 30736
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CHUBB, CARLSTONIA MONTEZ
4361 MONTVIEW DR Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
---
CLEMONS, DERREK LEE
2704 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COMBS, KELLEY DIANNE
9102 RIVER OAKS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
COUSINS, WILLIAM IRVIN
4228 FOREST PLAZA DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAILEY, KYLE A
761 SALEM RD Rossville, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DALTON, HAVEN COLE
409 CORRELL RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DANIELS, NOEL LEE
2408 HARLEY ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVE, JAYLIN L
206 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114210
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
---
EVANS, WILLIAM R
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37315
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOWLER, PRACEY KAY
3211 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WHILE REVOKED FOR DUI
---
GENTRY, WILLIAM PATRICK
309 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GREEN, PEYTON ERIC
332 ROCK QUARRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GUFFEY, BRENDA ANN
3130 MCREYNOLDS AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HARRISON, DEWAUN LEMUEL
52 HARDIN RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HEARN, VIRGLE LEE
211 N GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MDMA)
---
HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN
1651 JED LN HIXSON, 373432295
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF HERION
POSSESSION OF METH
---
HORTON, TIMEKA MICHELLE
1206 POPLAR STREET APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY EVADING
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
HOWARD, ZACHARY LEE
355 SKAROM DAYTON, 37115
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HUTCHERSON, DEIRDRE R
8845 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
JANNING, LAURIN ELIZABETH
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
---
LEE, ANGELA
2917 WILLIAMSBURG PLAZA CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
LOPEZ-CASTANON, BRYAN DAVID
1610 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
UNDERAGE DRINKING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MITCHELL, LAKENYA RENA
2600 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061951
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
---
PARK, WILLIAM RONALD
1900 IVEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PETTY, DONDRE MICKALE
2709 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD
10865 SOUTH BEND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ROUNDTREE, NANCY
4112 SWEET ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ELDER ABUSE
---
SIMMONS, DARRIUS DEONTA
2115 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
SMITH, NATHAN HUNTER
2061 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
STAMPER, JADA RAJEEN
307 COLONY CIR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SUTTLES, MONTI ANTONIO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TANNER, LARRY ALLEN
1401 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
VEAL, KENNETH A
275 PAYNE CHAPEL RD LOOKOUT MTN, 30750
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WILEY, TYLER
110 HIKES DR CLINTON, 39506
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WINFREY, MILLARD
1503 MCDONALD ROAD ROOM 118 EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
---
WOODS, DOROTHEA MARIE
1810 Walker St Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
