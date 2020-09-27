Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BURTON, ASHLEY NICOLE

14101 LILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BYRD, CLARENCE R

207 ALAMAR STREET FORT OGLETHORPE, 30736

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CHUBB, CARLSTONIA MONTEZ

4361 MONTVIEW DR Chattanooga, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)RECKLESS DRIVINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN---CLEMONS, DERREK LEE2704 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---COMBS, KELLEY DIANNE9102 RIVER OAKS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---COUSINS, WILLIAM IRVIN4228 FOREST PLAZA DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DAILEY, KYLE A761 SALEM RD Rossville, 30741Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DALTON, HAVEN COLE409 CORRELL RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---DANIELS, NOEL LEE2408 HARLEY ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DAVE, JAYLIN L206 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114210Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)---EVANS, WILLIAM RHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37315Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FOWLER, PRACEY KAY3211 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WHILE REVOKED FOR DUI---GENTRY, WILLIAM PATRICK309 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GREEN, PEYTON ERIC332 ROCK QUARRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GUFFEY, BRENDA ANN3130 MCREYNOLDS AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---HARRISON, DEWAUN LEMUEL52 HARDIN RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HEARN, VIRGLE LEE211 N GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MDMA)---HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN1651 JED LN HIXSON, 373432295Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF HERIONPOSSESSION OF METH---HORTON, TIMEKA MICHELLE1206 POPLAR STREET APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFELONY EVADINGFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVING---HOWARD, ZACHARY LEE355 SKAROM DAYTON, 37115Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HUTCHERSON, DEIRDRE R8845 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---JANNING, LAURIN ELIZABETH3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT---LEE, ANGELA2917 WILLIAMSBURG PLAZA CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---LOPEZ-CASTANON, BRYAN DAVID1610 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeOPEN CONTAINER LAWUNDERAGE DRINKINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MITCHELL, LAKENYA RENA2600 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061951Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDING---PARK, WILLIAM RONALD1900 IVEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---PETTY, DONDRE MICKALE2709 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD10865 SOUTH BEND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---ROUNDTREE, NANCY4112 SWEET ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTELDER ABUSE---SIMMONS, DARRIUS DEONTA2115 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---SMITH, NATHAN HUNTER2061 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---STAMPER, JADA RAJEEN307 COLONY CIR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONSPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SUTTLES, MONTI ANTONIOHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TANNER, LARRY ALLEN1401 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---VEAL, KENNETH A275 PAYNE CHAPEL RD LOOKOUT MTN, 30750Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WILEY, TYLER110 HIKES DR CLINTON, 39506Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WINFREY, MILLARD1503 MCDONALD ROAD ROOM 118 EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE---WOODS, DOROTHEA MARIE1810 Walker St Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

Here are the mug shots:

AMBOTIS, THOMAS AARON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/18/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS BROWN, MATTHEW DALTON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/26/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

FORGING TAG BUMPASS, GREGORY BERNEL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/04/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR BURGESS, BRYTON TREVOR DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/30/1999

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020

Charge(s):

SHOPLIFTING BUTTS, TAMMIE JEAN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/08/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CLEMONS, DERREK LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/27/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COMBS, KELLEY DIANNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/01/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE DAILEY, KYLE A

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DALTON, HAVEN COLE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/23/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DANIELS, NOEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVE, JAYLIN L

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/30/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) EVANS, WILLIAM R

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/03/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GENTRY, WILLIAM PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/24/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, PEYTON ERIC

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/23/1999

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HARRISON, DEWAUN LEMUEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HEARN, VIRGLE LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/10/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MDMA) HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/01/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF HERION

POSSESSION OF METH HORTON, TIMEKA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020

Charge(s):

FELONY EVADING

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING JANNING, LAURIN ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/27/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT LEE, ANGELA

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/14/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW