 Sunday, September 27, 2020 66.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, September 27, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMBOTIS, THOMAS AARON 
243 EDMOND COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
BROWN, MATTHEW DALTON 
2015 BURNT MILL RD FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
FORGING TAG
---
BUMPASS, GREGORY BERNEL 
4744 DIANNE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
BURGESS, BRYTON TREVOR DANIEL 
215 PINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SHOPLIFTING
---
BURTON, ASHLEY NICOLE 
14101 LILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BUTTS, TAMMIE JEAN 
761 HAMPDEN PLACE CIRCLE VESTAVIA, 352422247 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BYRD, CLARENCE R 
207 ALAMAR STREET FORT OGLETHORPE, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CHUBB, CARLSTONIA MONTEZ 
4361 MONTVIEW DR Chattanooga, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
---
CLEMONS, DERREK LEE 
2704 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COMBS, KELLEY DIANNE 
9102 RIVER OAKS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
COUSINS, WILLIAM IRVIN 
4228 FOREST PLAZA DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAILEY, KYLE A 
761 SALEM RD Rossville, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DALTON, HAVEN COLE 
409 CORRELL RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DANIELS, NOEL LEE 
2408 HARLEY ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVE, JAYLIN L 
206 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114210 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
---
EVANS, WILLIAM R 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37315 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOWLER, PRACEY KAY 
3211 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WHILE REVOKED FOR DUI
---
GENTRY, WILLIAM PATRICK 
309 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GREEN, PEYTON ERIC 
332 ROCK QUARRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GUFFEY, BRENDA ANN 
3130 MCREYNOLDS AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HARRISON, DEWAUN LEMUEL 
52 HARDIN RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HEARN, VIRGLE LEE 
211 N GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MDMA)
---
HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN 
1651 JED LN HIXSON, 373432295 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF HERION
POSSESSION OF METH
---
HORTON, TIMEKA MICHELLE 
1206 POPLAR STREET APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY EVADING
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
HOWARD, ZACHARY LEE 
355 SKAROM DAYTON, 37115 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HUTCHERSON, DEIRDRE R 
8845 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
JANNING, LAURIN ELIZABETH 
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
---
LEE, ANGELA 
2917 WILLIAMSBURG PLAZA CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
LOPEZ-CASTANON, BRYAN DAVID 
1610 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
UNDERAGE DRINKING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MITCHELL, LAKENYA RENA 
2600 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061951 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
---
PARK, WILLIAM RONALD 
1900 IVEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PETTY, DONDRE MICKALE 
2709 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD 
10865 SOUTH BEND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ROUNDTREE, NANCY 
4112 SWEET ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ELDER ABUSE
---
SIMMONS, DARRIUS DEONTA 
2115 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
SMITH, NATHAN HUNTER 
2061 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
STAMPER, JADA RAJEEN 
307 COLONY CIR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SUTTLES, MONTI ANTONIO 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TANNER, LARRY ALLEN 
1401 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
VEAL, KENNETH A 
275 PAYNE CHAPEL RD LOOKOUT MTN, 30750 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WILEY, TYLER 
110 HIKES DR CLINTON, 39506 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WINFREY, MILLARD 
1503 MCDONALD ROAD ROOM 118 EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
---
WOODS, DOROTHEA MARIE 
1810 Walker St Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

Here are the mug shots:

AMBOTIS, THOMAS AARON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BROWN, MATTHEW DALTON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/26/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
  • FORGING TAG
BUMPASS, GREGORY BERNEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/04/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BURGESS, BRYTON TREVOR DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • SHOPLIFTING
BUTTS, TAMMIE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/08/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CLEMONS, DERREK LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/27/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COMBS, KELLEY DIANNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/01/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DAILEY, KYLE A
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DALTON, HAVEN COLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/23/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DANIELS, NOEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVE, JAYLIN L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/30/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
EVANS, WILLIAM R
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GENTRY, WILLIAM PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/24/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREEN, PEYTON ERIC
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/23/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HARRISON, DEWAUN LEMUEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HEARN, VIRGLE LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MDMA)
HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/01/1997
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF HERION
  • POSSESSION OF METH
HORTON, TIMEKA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • FELONY EVADING
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
JANNING, LAURIN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
LEE, ANGELA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/14/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LOPEZ-CASTANON, BRYAN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/07/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • UNDERAGE DRINKING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MITCHELL, LAKENYA RENA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
PETTY, DONDRE MICKALE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIMMONS, DARRIUS DEONTA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
STAMPER, JADA RAJEEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SUTTLES, MONTI ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILEY, TYLER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WOODS, DOROTHEA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/17/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)


September 27, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 26, 2020

TDOC Resumes Visitation At 3 Facilities

September 26, 2020

Tennessee, Georgia Senators Weigh In On Amy Barrett High Court Nomination


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMBOTIS, THOMAS AARON 243 EDMOND COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga RESISTING ARREST ... (click for more)

The Department of Correction will resume visitation for inmates at three TDOC facilities beginning next weekend. A modified visitation schedule is planned for the Turney Center Industrial Complex, ... (click for more)

U.S. Senators from Tennessee and Georgia quickly weighed in on President Trump’s decision to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. Senator Marsha Blackburn said, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMBOTIS, THOMAS AARON 243 EDMOND COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS --- BROWN, MATTHEW DALTON 2015 BURNT MILL RD FLINTSTONE, 30725 ... (click for more)

TDOC Resumes Visitation At 3 Facilities

The Department of Correction will resume visitation for inmates at three TDOC facilities beginning next weekend. A modified visitation schedule is planned for the Turney Center Industrial Complex, the Morgan County Correctional Complex and the Mark Luttrell Transition Center beginning Saturday, Oct. 3. The Department of Correction suspended visitation at all TDOC facilities in ... (click for more)

Opinion

Increase The Pay Rate For Substitutes

Today Hamilton County Schools had 138 requests for substitutes. The answer to filing those classrooms is simple, increase the daily pay for substitutes. The pay rate is terrible for both certified and noncertified individuals. Knox County wised up and increased the pay. If a substitute works 10 to 14 days a month, he or she would receive an additional $300. If the person worked ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 'Legion' Smears Barrett

It’s a given that our America has turned cold, eager to criticize, demean and detest. President Donald Trump is eagerly met at every corner by “The Legion of Miserable,” the nay-sayers, the haters, and those who relish in others’ failures, all while ignoring the glare of their own misgivings. The acid-filled Liberals blame him for everything. An example? It is his fault over $2 ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Hold Off South Carolina For 31-27 Victory In Columbia

The Tennessee Vols held off South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, winning their seventh straight going back to last season. It is the longest win streak in college football among Power 5 squads after last year's 1-4 start. Tennessee true freshman Jimmy Holiday pounced on a punt with just a minute and a half left that bounced off the leg of a Gamecock player. Instead ... (click for more)

Dalton State Ladies Picked To Win SSAC Cross Country Championship

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Defending SSAC champion Dalton State (Ga.) claimed the top spot in the 2020-21 SSAC Women's Cross Country Coaches' Preseason Poll. 2020-21 SSAC Women's Cross Country Coaches' Preseason Poll 1. Dalton State (Ga.) – 63 (7) 2. William Carey (Miss.) – 53 (1) 3. Blue Mountain (Miss.) – 52 4. Mobile (Ala.) – 39 5. Middle Georgia – 31 6. Brewton-Parker ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors